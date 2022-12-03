Electoral Law Blog – The Law of Politics and the Politics of Law





With the argument coming next week in Moore v. Harper, I thought more deeply about some of the less obvious legal issues underlying the case. I plan to do some articles on these issues.

At least several justices of the Court are surely inclined to endorse the version of ISLT that was expressed in the Bush v. Three-Judge Gores, written by then-Chief Justice Rehnquist. This version concerns federal constitutional constraints imposed on state actors such as judges or election administration officials when interpreting and applying state laws that govern federal elections. In this version, state actors cannot deviate from what a fair reading of the state election code provides. This version does not address the issue of whether state constitutions can constrain state laws governing federal elections and is not directly at issue in Moore. Nonetheless, it makes sense to consider how to think about the implications of the Bush v. Gore for the question directly implicated in Moore.

The question I want to raise can be put this way: if I am a judge inclined to accept ISLT’s version with Bush v. Gore, does that mean logically that I must also believe that the state courts also cannot deviate from what a fair reading of the states constitution provides in judging the constitutionality of state laws that govern federal elections? But here, we must take into account a dramatic difference between laws and constitutions as sources of law. State laws will generally be much more specific and detailed, with provisions that interact with other provisions of law, than state constitutions. In the federal context, contrast the difference between Title VII, or the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as a whole, with the Equal Protection Clause. Since written law generally tends to be much more specific, more fleshed out, much more detailed, and because the individual provisions work together under what the Bush v. Gore called a legislative scheme, state election laws offer a much firmer pull than constitutional provisions for judging what constitutes a fair reading of the source of law. To change the metaphor, state statutes can anchor judgments about what constitutes too great a departure from the statutory text and scheme than most state (or federal) constitutional provisions can.

The general or general constitutional provisions of the States take on a more determined content through the development of precedents. The text of these provisions is often so general that by itself it does not provide a deep anchor for judgments of what constitutes a fair reading: that is what the judges of the state’s highest court are often disagree. But it’s also true that these provisions may not have been applied very often to state election laws that govern federal elections. Here’s another difference with state laws: state election laws are consistently applied to a series of elections, and therefore a substantial body of interpretation is much more likely to have developed over the years. to implement these laws. Again, this provides a much deeper anchor to judge whether state actors have strayed from a fair reading of the legislative framework rather than a general constitutional provision of the state. A rule of ordinary meaning for legislative terms, for example, is easier to envisage than a rule of ordinary meaning for very general constitutional provisions.

If the court decides that the constitutional provisions of the state cannot apply to these laws at all, none of that is relevant. But for judges who conclude that the constitutional provisions of the state can be applied, but who question whether the principle of the Bush v. Gore should be extended to state judicial interpretation of state constitutional provisions so that interpretations that deviate from a fair reading of state provisions violate the federal constitution, those material differences between statutes and constitutions as sources of law must be taken into account.

