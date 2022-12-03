Politics
UPDATE: Ministers had plan to elect PM if Covid-19 kills Boris
Matt Hancock Credit: LINGTREN.COM/Shutterstock.com.
4:46 p.m. (December 3) – Another of Matt Hancocks’ revelations is that ministers have secretly agreed on a plan to install a new leader in case Boris Johnson dies after catching COVID-19.
The UK, unlike many other countries, does not have a succession plan so ministers felt it was prudent to do so, especially as Johnson fell very ill and had to be hospitalized .
According to Hancock, this news led to numerous pharmaceutical companies reaching out to offer all the drugs needed to keep the prime minister at the time alive.
Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 27, becoming the first world leader to announce he had the disease, posting a cheery message at the time saying he was working from home and showing symptoms of mils.
But that enthusiastic attitude didn’t last long with his hospitalization on April 5 and eventually his move to intensive care where he was put on a ventilator.
Hancock said it was touch and go with a 50 to 50 chance he would survive.
While in hospital, Deputy Prime Minister Dominc Raab performed Johnson’s duties, which is a normal process when prime ministers are incapacitated.
Dominic Raab, who was serving his first term as Deputy Prime Minister, served as Mr Johnson while he was incapacitated.
According to the Underground, the last time a Prime Minister died in office was in 1865. The Lord Palmerston went from a cold with his successor being a party nobleman installed by Queen Victoria,
1.49pm (December 3) – Matt Hancock, fresh off his stint on reality TV in the jungle, is working to rebuild his reputation by pointing the finger at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Hancock’s new book serialized in British newspapers on Saturday December 3 said he warned the virus could kill hundreds of thousands of people if left unchecked. He claims he briefed ministers about two months before the lockdown on the dangers the virus presented, but he says they didn’t really believe it.
Hancock said Professor Sir Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, warned him in January 2020 that, in a reasonable worst-case scenario, up to 820,000 people could die.
The book The Inside story of Britains battle against Covid-19 says it was ignored by ministers who simply shrugged their shoulders.
Highlighting specific dates and meetings, Hancock said Sir Whitty had warned there was a 50 per cent chance the virus would reach Britain. He said: “The whole room froze.
We are witnessing a human catastrophe on a scale not seen here for a century.
Sharing the warning at a January 31 Cabinet meeting on BREXIT, he said the news had been met with widespread indifference.
Paying off Johnson’s claim to have saved lives and led the world in the fight against the virus, Hancock suggests Johnson had been reluctant to engage on the issue.
Johnson, in response to the outbreak in China, reportedly said, “You keep an eye on it. It will probably go away.
Similarly, when warning that it may still be possible to contain the virus if the country acts quickly, Johnson reportedly replied, “Bash on.”
He also defended his position on the release of care home residents from the hospital, which was ruled unlawful in a subsequent High Court trial, he said: ‘The tragic but honest truth is that we don’t don’t have enough testing capacity to verify anyway. It’s a real nightmare, but it’s the reality.
Over 200,000 people have died during the pandemic and billions have been spent trying to contain it. Hancock is trying to rebuild his reputation following fatal mistakes that were not welcomed by the electorate or the party, but it remains to be seen whether the latest allegations as he singles out Johnson will help.
|
