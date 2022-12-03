Four Chinese explain why they are protesting against Xi and the zero COVID policy

All week, China has been rocked by protests against President Xi Jinping and extremist communist parties zero-COVID policies, which have forced many people to stay home for months, resulting in perhaps 10 deaths trapped in a building fire in Nov 24.

I asked friends in China using encrypted apps that the Chinese surveillance state has declared illegal to tell me why they were protesting the blocks. Here are four answers, minus the personal details that might make them quit.

1. Give me freedom or give me death!

I am a software engineer from Beijing. The three year zero COVID policy has devastated the economy and the company I work for is on the verge of collapse. Me and other employees are lucky to receive a third of our normal salary. We are all struggling to pay our bills and just to live everyday life.

Nationwide protests were sparked by this building fire in Urumqi that killed 10 people, who were likely trapped due to COVID lockdown restrictions. by Reuters

My son is also suffering. When he is allowed to go to school, he has to take a daily COVID test and wear a mask, which harms his health and social development. During lockdowns, he’s forced to stay home and take online classes, but even then the school is requiring daily COVID tests. My son spent his childhood living in fear.

My family likes to travel. Before zero-COVID, we went out almost every weekend, camped in the scenic wilderness or kayaked on a clear river. Now we can no longer travel freely, enjoy the beauty of nature and make new friends in distant places.

During the closings, we cannot shop in the mall down the street, or even see friends and relatives who live next door. We can’t even leave our own apartment! Life has lost all meaning.

A woman and baby sequestered in their Shanghai apartment during a COVID lockdown in October. Chinese children, protesters say, are growing up surrounded by fear. APE

We are not afraid of COVID-19, but rather of the hell we are currently living.

We are tired of being deceived by the powerful year after year. We demand an immediate end to the absurd and misguided zero COVID policy.

Allow the people to enjoy all the freedoms guaranteed by our constitution. End the one-party dictatorship.

Give me freedom or give me death!

Health workers in Beijing on COVID patrols; Nicknamed the Tall Whites because of their uniforms, they almost completely control the daily lives of most Chinese. AFP via Getty Images

2. I hope these bad days will end soon.

Everyone here in the southern city of Guangzhou has been issued a QR code, which authorities use to track our whereabouts. Because my family accidentally entered a locked area, this tracking app sent a red alert.

The great whites [government authorities dressed in head-to-toe PPE] came to our house, told us we weren’t allowed out, then locked us in. All of our cell phones were constantly monitored and a tracking system was even installed in our house to monitor all of our family members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A COVID blockade in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, where more than 10,000 new cases were recorded in a single day last month. Not only is zero-COVID harshly punitive, it just doesn’t work. PA

In all, we were confined for more than three weeks. Not once during this period did the authorities provide food or other assistance. Even though we were starving, they kept threatening us if we complained.

We don’t want to live in fear all the time. As long as the zero COVID policy continues, we could be locked at home, or even sent to a quarantine camp, at any time. People here have not only lost their freedom, but also their livelihoods and sometimes even their lives due to the lockdowns.

I myself lost a good paying job as a design engineer and couldn’t find another, all because I wasn’t vaccinated against the latest Omicron variant. No one has the right to hire me. I am also not allowed to fly or travel by high-speed train.

At a vigil in Beijing for victims of the Urumqi fire, demonstrators held up blank sheets of paper to protest China’s censorship of free speech. Reuters

I hope these bad days will end soon. I want to be able to travel freely, without having to show my QR code at every restaurant, in every store, or even to cross the street. And one day, I hope to be able to speak freely, instead of anonymity, without fear of being imprisoned.

3. I just want to live in a normal society.

I am a retired bank employee from the central province of Hubei [the original center of the pandemic]. I oppose the zero COVID policy that makes it impossible to work and earn money to support your family, and the endless lockdowns that destroy people and the economy.

A protester is arrested by police during a rally in Shanghai in late November. Despite some relaxation of COVID rules, crowds still demanded the resignation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. PA

Why can’t we manage the virus humanely and scientifically, so that we can live in freedom? I just want to live in a normal society.

4. Three generations of Chinese cannot speak freely

I am from Beijing, in the communist part of the Republic of China in Taiwan. For more than 70 years, three generations of Chinese have not been able to express themselves freely in their own country.

We want to free ourselves from the control of the terrorist organization calling itself the Chinese Communist Party.

I am currently locked up in my own home in the prison state run by the CCP, the same CCP that creates viruses in its labs and releases them to destroy mankind!

Steven W. Mosher is president of the Population Research Institute and author of Bully of Asia and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics.