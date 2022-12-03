If the elections are held until the end of March, the PTI will not dissolve the assemblies: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and leader of the PTI. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Mounting pressure on the rally government for snap elections in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Saturday that they would not dissolve the Punjab and Khyber provincial assemblies. Pakhtunkhwa if the ruling alliance in the Center agrees to hold general elections across the country until the end of March next year.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the PTI leader warned that they would immediately dissolve the provincial assemblies of the two provinces if their demand for early elections is not met.

If they are ready for the elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies, Khan reiterated.

He added that his party would not agree on a date after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

How long will it take them to decide? They have to say yes or no. We have already decided, said the former prime minister, stressing his conditional position on talks with the government on the date of the elections.

If they [government] want, we can talk to them about when the elections can be held. It is impossible for an election to be held after the budget, he said, adding that the government would bring the country down this way.

Do they want polls to be held in 66% of the country and then hold a general election? Khan questioned, suggesting they announce the election date soon.

Commenting on PTI’s power in Punjab, the former prime minister said the game was no longer in the hands of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, while Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stood alongside the PTI.

When asked if CM Elahi had given him a signed summary, Khan said the chief minister had given him full authority to dissolve the assembly whenever he wished.

During the interview, the former prime minister also said that he would meet with his people from KP and Punjab in the next four to five days.

“The biggest mistake to give an extension to ex-COAS Gen Bajwa”

For the first time since spending three and a half years with the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of the PTI said: “Give him an extension [Gen Bajwa] was my biggest mistake.”

I would trust anything ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell her that we are both [thinking about] the country; our goal is to save the country, Khan said.

The former Prime Minister added that he does not know how he was lied to and betrayed.

I have known in the past few days and also received a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about a game in progress, Khan said, adding that his IB informant would inform him verbally and not in writing. due to fears.

I trust people. I even tell my children that a brave man does not suspect anyone, Khan said.

“The new configuration should have a chance”

Recalling that he also conveyed his message through President Arif Alvi, Khan claimed that the PTI had become stronger since April.

Khan, referring to the new Army Chief of Staff, General Asim Munir, said a new configuration had arrived and they should be given a chance.

The cricketer-turned-politician further added that officials at Adiala prison had told PTI chief Shahbaz Gill, where he was being held after being arrested in a sedition case, that they were under pressure.

We know there were managers behind what happened, Khan claimed, adding that he told them he was a public leader and ruled by the people and that I don’t hadn’t been raised in a military nursery.

NAB was not under my control

The former prime minister recalled that at first he did not understand why the powerful were not held accountable; however, I later realized that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under my control. It was under someone else’s control and the problem was that they didn’t see bribery as bad practice.

Those who are afraid to hold elections because they fear defeat want me to die, he said, referring to the attack he suffered on November 3 during the PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

The president of PTI mentioned that they believe the number of supporters will decrease over time; however, the number of supporters increased over time.

He said: [Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is afraid that if I come into power his billions of dollars will be at risk.

Nawaz and Zardari leave no chance to leave the country and run abroad, he stated, adding that these two want to see me behind bars.

Accusing Zardaris of being involved in corruption cases in the past, Khan said: It is a sign of doomsday that Zardari is saying that I will be sent to jail by NAB.

The PTI chief, regarding his less number of seats in Sindh, said that he would run a campaign in Sindh and will defeat Zardari.

‘Game plan hatched against me’

Referring to the alleged conspiracies against his government, the PTI chairman said that implementation of the game plan hatched against him began after the removal of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Accusing the ex-army chief of betrayal, Khan said that whenever he asked Bajwa about the conspiracy, he replied that they want continuity.

The former prime minister said that he complained to Bajwa that his allies were hinting that the army is forcing them to change their loyalty and you are saying that forces are “neutral”.

He revealed that leaders from MQM-P and other parties had also told them about the ex-COAS Gen Bajwas role.

We were astonished that they were telling me something else and we were getting other signals from there [allies]Khan said.

Khan went on to say that granting General Bajwa an extension was a big mistake.

Commenting on his past decision, the former Prime Minister said: Even then I thought no one in the military should be given an extension, but such circumstances were created that I had to make this decision.

“After the extension decision, I felt that they [army] started talking to the PML-N.

The head of the PTI said he believed the army had also given assurances to the PML-N and added that he knew they had decided to depose him after Lt. Gen. Hamid was removed from office. his duties as head of the ISI.

