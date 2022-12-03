Congress attacks Modi government over ‘Chinese shelters in Depsang’

New Delhi: Citing media reports that China has built shelters in Ladakh’s Depsang region, Congress on Saturday questioned the government’s “silence” on the issue and asked what steps it was taking to ensure the status quo before April 2020.

Congress Spokesman Supriya Shrinate also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

There was no immediate government reaction to the Congressional allegations.

While Congress has attacked the government for its handling of border issues with China, officials have argued that India has significantly improved its border infrastructure in recent years, with the Center giving a major boost to such efforts following of the stalemate in eastern Ladakh.

“On November 15, Modi had met Xi Jinping, the Chinese head of state. He wasn’t showing angry red eyes, he was actually adorning a red shirt and I wonder what he was talking about when he met Xi Jinping after the supreme sacrifice of 20 of our brave hearts,” Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Citing news reports, she said that in the Depsang area, China has built temperature-regulated “shelters” that allow any member of the military to be permanently stationed.

“Two hundred such shelters have been built by China in our territory 15-18 km inside the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” she alleged.

Why was there not a single statement from Prime Minister Modi, his government or the Ministry of External Affairs, Shrinate asked.

“Remember that Depsang and Demchok are extremely strategic places for us. Also, remember that China continues to occupy large parts of the territory in the Depsang area,” she said.

Shrinate also showed photographs of what it said were satellite images showing China making a “huge fortification” both on land and at sea.

“In fact, around the Pangong Tso Lake area, China has built a PLA division headquarters, a garrison, a shelter for artillery and anti-aircraft guns,” she said.

“China is emboldened by Modi’s abject silence and the prime minister’s clear note that ‘no one has entered our territory,'” Shrinate said.

Questioning the Prime Minister, Shrinate asked why the Prime Minister is “looking in the other direction as permanent shelters and fortifications are being built in Demchok and Depsang areas.”

What steps are being taken to remove these fortifications and structures, she asked.

Shrinate also asked what measures were being taken to push back the Chinese from the Depsang and Demchok areas.

“More importantly, what is nationalism? You are so eager to issue certificates of nationalism to anyone you justify. Is nationalism looking the other way and keeping its eyes closed and meeting the Chinese president with open arms after 20 of your brave hearts have died,” Shrinate said.

“The only question that the Indian Armed Forces raise, the only question that several military past and present raise, that defense experts raise, is when will India return to the status quo of April 2020 and what steps are being taken to ensure the status quo ante is restored,” Shrinate said.

She also affirmed that Congress will raise these issues in all available forums, including Parliament.

The standoff at Ladakh’s eastern border between India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas. Both sides have gradually reinforced their deployment by dispatching tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons.

Following a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process on the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake and in the Gogra area last year.

The disengagement in the Pangong Lake area took place in February last year, while the withdrawal of troops and equipment at Patrol Point 17 (A) in Gogra took place in August last year.

…