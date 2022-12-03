China’s failure in the face of Covid-19, a great threat for Xi Jinping





The Covid-19, a ball attached to the foot of China. this is the image employed by The Economist the front page of its edition dates from December 3, which notes thecake of the country in the face of the pandemic. In early 2020, when the pandemic broke out, Beijing invented the containment strategy, and its zero Covid policy was initially successful, saving millions of lives. But almost three years later, these confinements seem like a curse, explains the British weekly. Rising discontent among the Chinese population, combined with rising Covid-19 cases, means that President Xi Jinping will have to face this winter slalom between confinement and massive contamination and maybe end up with both. To pay The Economist, the coming months will pose the biggest threat to his rule since he came to power in 2012 and the biggest threat to Communist Party authority since the protests around Tiananmen Square in 1989. A peak of 45 million contaminations per day? The country seems trapped: according to the magazine’s calculations, if the Covid-19 spreads unimpeded on Chinese territory, contamination would reach a peak of 45 million per day and around 680,000 people would die. Many of these victims are attributable to the policy pursued by the regime, continues the weekly, which notes that only 40% of Chinese over the age of 80 have received three injections of the vaccine against Covid-19: The party is prepared to lock down millions of people for weeks, but has been unable to overcome the skepticism of the elderly about vaccines. The economic and social cost of the zero Covid policy is also increasingly high, assures The Economist. Urban youth unemployment, for example, reached almost 18%, almost double its level in 2018. By deploying a steamroller of massive detections and restrictions, Xi Jinping has therefore introduces an authoritarian and inflexible state into every household and turns a health crisis into a political crisis. According to the magazine, no one knows how much the Chinese blame Xi Jinping and the central government. But it is indisputable that the Chinese president, who has just started a third term at the end of the 20e Chinese Communist Party Congress, cast doubt on one of the main claims party. know that he alone can guarantee stability and prosperity from the country.

Our readers also read Source of the article The Economist (London) Great institution of the British press, The Economist, founded in 1843 by a Scottish hatter, is the bible of all those interested in international news. Openly liberal, he generally defends free trade, globalization, immigration and cultural liberalism. It is printed in six countries, and 85% of its sales are outside the UK.

None of the articles are signed: a long-standing tradition that the weekly supports with the idea that personality and the collective voice matter more than the individual identity of journalists.

On the site of The Economist, in addition to the main articles of the journal, there are excellent thematic and geographical files produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit, as well asconfined for several days of thebloggingand the schedule ofconferencesorganized by the newspaper around the world. As a bonus: the regular update of the main stock market prices.

The magazine cover may vary between editions (UK, Europe, North America, Asia), but the content is the same; in the UK, however, a few extra pages deal with national news.

The Economist 43.4% is owned by the Italian Agnelli family, the rest of the capital being divided between major British families (Cadbury, Rothschild, Schroders) and members of the lardaction. Read more Our services

