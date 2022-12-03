Hancock resigned as health secretary after colleagues failed to back him

Matt Hancock has said he resigned as health secretary after his colleagues failed to defend him publicly following the revelation that he was having an affair with an aide.

In the latest extract from his diary, serialized by The Mail+, Mr Hancock said Boris Johnson assured him he could go on even though he and Gina Coladangelo were pictured kissing in his office in violation of its own social distancing guidelines.

But after the story broke in The Sun last year, he said he had found himself increasingly isolated politically and had no choice but to quit.

Mr Hancock also revealed that his final resignation statement was filmed by Mr Johnson on a mobile phone. He said he had to do repeat takes because the camera was bobbing up and down so much.

The publication of his Pandemic Diaries coincides with his return to Westminster from Australia after his controversial spell on ITV Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

In it, Mr Hancock recounts how, on Thursday June 24, 2021, he went to see Mr Johnson in Downing Street to tell him that The Sun was about to publish details of his affair.

He said the newspaper accused him of bringing Ms Coladangelo to his department because of their affair which he said was fake and of breaching Covid guidelines on social distancing.

In private, I still received positive messages from colleagues. In public, few were prepared to defend me. Politically, I was more and more isolated Matt Hancock

Mr Johnson replied: Well, you didn’t break the law. The guidelines are not binding, they are recommendations. So I will stay by your side.

However, over the weekend, he realized his position was becoming untenable.

In private, I still received positive messages from colleagues. In public, few were prepared to defend me. Politically, I was increasingly isolated, he writes.

I went to Checkers to see the PM. I explained that I had thought about what happened and how it made people feel and that my decision was made. The damage to my family and the government was too great.

I told Boris that I had to quit.

Mr Hancock also described this farcical scene in the garden of Checkers, the Prime Ministers’ official country residence, as they attempted to film his resignation statement.

In the end, the great machinery of the state was nowhere. It was just me and the Prime Minister fumbling around with an iPhone. He stood on the grass, holding the phone as I said my part. It took a few tries to get it right, he wrote.

He nodded in such sympathetic encouragement throughout the first take that the camera bobbed up and down. In the end, it wasn’t perfect, but I was beyond caring: I had to get it out.