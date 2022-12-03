PM Modi ‘Bhasmasura’ for anti-nationals, Lord Narayana for compatriots: CT Ravi hits back at Congress

Bengaluru: Battling back in Congress for his choice of words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said on Saturday that only the corrupt and anti-nationals see the PM as ‘Bhasmasura’ but for the people of the country, Modi is “Lord Narayana”.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said: “Prime Minister Modi is against corrupt and anti-nationals so for them he is ‘Bhasmasura’ but for compatriots he is like Lord Narayana. Prime Minister Modi is in power to ‘bhasma’ (burn and reduce to ashes) the corrupt. Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa on Friday called Prime Minister Modi “Bhasmasura” just days after his party leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the prime minister “Ravana”.

Ravi also said leaders like Siddaramaiah call Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) communal.

“Leaders like Siddaramaiah call Hindutva and nationalist leaders like me communal and people like Dawood Ibrahim secular. They call RSS communal and communal lay. That’s the mindset of Congress,” Ravi said.

“Congress can give a certificate to Dawood Ibrahim for his secularism,” he added.

Even in 2020, Ugrappa created controversy by referring to Prime Minister Modi as ‘Bhasmasura’ and Union Minister Amit Shah as ‘Shani’.

“Now suddenly, without solving the fundamental issues like economy, unemployment and poverty, BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to project only emotional issues. They divert people’s attention. So ultimately it will be a curse for the society and that is why I call them (Shah and Modi) Shani and Bhasmasur,” he said.

Ravi also talked about the Maratha-Kannadiga problem, and said, “The cultures of the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka are not very different. We are the same. There is a relationship between the Marathas and any struggle should be put aside.

According to media reports, the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is a long-running conflict that began in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages including Belagavi.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act of 1956, the government of Maharashtra demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. The case is pending before the Supreme Court.

