PM Modi ‘Bhasmasura’ for anti-nationals, Lord Narayana for compatriots: CT Ravi hits back at Congress

Bengaluru: Battling back in Congress for his choice of words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said on Saturday that only the corrupt and anti-nationals see the PM as ‘Bhasmasura’ but for the people of the country, Modi is “Lord Narayana”. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said: “Prime Minister Modi is against corrupt and anti-nationals so for them he is ‘Bhasmasura’ but for compatriots he is like Lord Narayana. Prime Minister Modi is in power to ‘bhasma’ (burn and reduce to ashes) the corrupt. Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa on Friday called Prime Minister Modi “Bhasmasura” just days after his party leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the prime minister “Ravana”. Ravi also said leaders like Siddaramaiah call Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) communal. “Leaders like Siddaramaiah call Hindutva and nationalist leaders like me communal and people like Dawood Ibrahim secular. They call RSS communal and communal lay. That’s the mindset of Congress,” Ravi said. “Congress can give a certificate to Dawood Ibrahim for his secularism,” he added. Even in 2020, Ugrappa created controversy by referring to Prime Minister Modi as ‘Bhasmasura’ and Union Minister Amit Shah as ‘Shani’. “Now suddenly, without solving the fundamental issues like economy, unemployment and poverty, BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to project only emotional issues. They divert people’s attention. So ultimately it will be a curse for the society and that is why I call them (Shah and Modi) Shani and Bhasmasur,” he said.
Also Read: Groundless: Bombay HC remains on the orders of CM Shinde Govt over Belewadis development project launched by predecessor Thackeray Govt
Ravi also talked about the Maratha-Kannadiga problem, and said, “The cultures of the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka are not very different. We are the same. There is a relationship between the Marathas and any struggle should be put aside. According to media reports, the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is a long-running conflict that began in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages including Belagavi. After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act of 1956, the government of Maharashtra demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. The case is pending before the Supreme Court.
(Except for the title, this story has no editing by HW News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Dear readers, As an independent media platform, we do not take advertisements from governments and corporations. It is you, our readers, who have supported us on our journey to honest and unbiased journalism. Please contribute, so we can continue to do the same in the future.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos