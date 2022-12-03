China Xi hints at easing of rules after acknowledging Covid frustration: EU official





Days after fierce anti-Covid protests in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged frustration within China over his government’s strict zero-Covid policy, a European Union official said, reported CNN. Xi admitted President Charles Michel, who was visiting Beijing, to the European Council. Xi shared with Michel that the protesters were “mostly students” frustrated by three years of Covid. Xi also said Omicron is less lethal than Delta, prompting the Chinese government to feel more open to further easing Covid restrictions, the EU official said, CNN reported. Xi accepts frustrations of China’s protest outbreak Recently, Xi Jinping’s China has witnessed rare protests that have rocked the country and caught the world’s attention. Such mass protests in China have not happened since the pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Since 2012, Xi’s Communist Party has established strict rules for the people. of China in all aspects of life, launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent, and built a high-tech surveillance state. Xi’s remarks come after parts of China showed an indication of easing some Covid restrictions, including lifting lockdowns and quarantining some Covid patients at home, following anti-lockdown protests widespread across the country. The ease of China’s Zero Covid policy has been noted by foreign officials. One is US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman who said widespread Covid protests in China “had an effect” in easing some of China’s districts with Covid rules. While addressing an event at American University, she said the protests died down earlier because they were actually having an effect, and shared an example of when China let go. people self quarantine at home. She added: “At the same time, I am not naïve, and the Chinese have used their security forces to suppress the protests. Moreover, while talking about the same, she felt that it was not all good news, but that the protests were important.

