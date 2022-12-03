India has developed strong relations with Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries after 2014 (PM Modi)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had developed strong relations with Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia after he took office in 2014.

On the penultimate day of campaigning for the second phase of Assembly polls covering 93 seats on December 5, Modi addressed campaign rallies in Patan town in north Gujarat, Sojitra town in Anand district, Kankrej village of Banaskantha district and Ahmedabad, where he also held a road show.

Addressing a campaign rally after leading a tour in Ahmedabad, he criticized Congress and claimed that the opposition party and its governments had spent taxpayers’ money on family, relatives and for personal use.

After 2014, India developed strong relations with Islamic nations. It is a matter of pride for me as well as all Gujarati that nations like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have bestowed their highest awards on me. Yoga is now part of the official curriculum in Saudi Arabia, Modi said.

Hindu temples are also springing up in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, the prime minister said at the meeting.

Unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which puts the nation first, the Congress has always put one family first, Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, India’s economy ranked 6th in the world when the country gained independence in 1947 and fell to 10th position in 2014 when Congress was last in power at the Centre.

After I took office and the BJP came to power in 2014, the economy went from 10th to 5th (in 2022) in eight years. Congress couldn’t do it because of dynastic politics, scams and appeasement politics, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Congress alleging tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) is an indication that he has already accepted defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The way Congress started blaming EVMs after yesterday’s vote in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat (in the first phase of polling), it is evident that the opposition party has conceded defeat and accepted that the BJP wins the elections. Alleging EVM tampering is an indication that Congress is on the verge of demise, Modi said at a campaign rally in the city of Patan.

Congress only knows two things to abuse Modi before the polls to please voters and then blame EVMs after the vote, the leading BJP campaigner has said.

He criticized past congressional governments for widening the gap between rich and poor in the country and plundering funds meant for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

A former Congress Prime Minister used to say that out of Re 1 sent by the Center, only 15 paise reach the poor, Modi said, referring to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis famous quote from the 1980s.

At that time, local bodies, state governments, and the Center were governed by Congress. The BJP was not in the picture at the time. So which palm was responsible for siphoning off 85 paise? he said during a dig at the Congressional poll symbol.

Targeting the big old party more, Modi alleged that he only believes in atkana, latkana aur bhatkana (stalling, delaying and deceiving), and said those who plundered the country’s poor were now abusing him for ending to bribery.

Speaking at a rally in Kankrej village of Banaskantha district, he argued that previous Congress governments had never shown any interest in bringing water from the Narmada River to the parched regions of Gujarat. , for the party was only interested in work where there was scope for corruption.

The prime minister accused Congress of trying to block construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam and supporting those who delayed the project through litigation, a veiled reference to Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar.

Can the people of Banaskantha forgive those who indulged in this sin for stopping the water from coming here? The Congress was responsible for keeping Banaskantha thirsty. They must be punished. I hope you won’t forget that when you vote, Modi said.

According to him, it was the BJP government that brought the water from the Narmada River to this arid region.

The prime minister said his government had pumped out nearly Rs 1 lakh crore to complete up to 99 water supply systems that were abandoned across the country during Congress rule.

Without taking names, Modi said those who plundered poor citizens were now giving him gaalis (abuse) for ending corrupt practices like canceling nearly four crore fake ration cards.

Grain destined for the poor has been diverted elsewhere. If you rob the poor, Modi will act. And when such people are caught, they start abusing me, he said.

Modi said the way people participated in the December 1 vote in the first phase covering 89 Assembly seats, he was confident of a BJP victory in Gujarat.

Before addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister visited the Augarnath Temple in Kankrej and offered prayers.

Speaking at a campaign rally in the town of Sojitra, the Prime Minister accused Congress of disowning Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said he had absorbed a slave mentality after working with the British before independence .

The Congress has a problem not only with Sardar Patel but also with the unity of India, because their policy is based on the policy of divide and conquer, while Patel believed in uniting everyone. Because of this stark difference, Congress has never considered Sardar Patel to be its own, the Prime Minister has said.

Members of Congress had worked with the British for several years (before independence). As a result, the party absorbed all the bad habits of the British, such as the divide and conquer policy and the slave mentality, he added.

Opposition party leaders avoid visiting the Statue of Unity, built in memory of Sardar Patel in Narmada district, Modi has claimed.

Just because the statue was built by Modi, Patel became untouchable for you? I am sure the people of Anand district will punish Congress for insulting Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister added.

The second phase of voting covering 93 seats in the Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 5. Voting for 89 seats in the first phase ended on 1 December. The votes collected in the 182 seats will be counted on December 8.