Ian Blackford opens up on his five years as SNP Westminster leader

AFTER more than five years at the helm of the SNP in Westminster, there is one issue which Ian Blackford is particularly keen to set the record straight.

He says there is not even a semblance of truth to the idea that he was friends with Boris Johnson and only recently discovered it was actually a rumor started by the Prime minister himself.

Let me completely crush one thing this idea that Boris Johnson and I were friends, he said.

[Johnson] kind of looked at me the other week and said it took me three years to get along with you, and then we knew what to do.

That’s when he started saying Ian and I were friends and I found out it was one of his special advisers who told him to. So that’s where it comes from.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday National as he prepares to step down as leader of the SNP Westminster this week, Blackford said stepping down was a big decision to make and it comes with a range of challenges. emotions.

But he is clearly happy to no longer be faced with spending so much time in Westminster, especially when it comes to a long journey from the Isle of Skye.

He discussed his decision to step down with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon last Wednesday, with plans for the news to be announced on Friday while at his home on the island.

After the news began to leak, a statement was hastily released on Thursday announcing that he had chosen to step down.

The reason given was that the time had come for new leadership at Westminster, but it was widely reported that he opted to jump in before being pushed ahead of an imminent challenge from Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, although ‘Alison Thewliss is the first MP to officially throw her hat in the ring.

Responding to these claims, Blackford said: I have made the decision to step down and will continue to reflect on this over time.

I would be happy if I ran for office this week I would appeal to MPs to support me.

I ran for election in 2017, 2018, 2019, I ran again in 2019 after the election, 2020 and 2021 so I ran for re-election many times and I hope I could have done appeal to colleagues to allow me to continue in this role.

But look, that’s not going to happen and I think the bottom line is that whoever is elected to lead the SNP group, whoever they are, will have my full support and make sure we get things done.

It may have been a turbulent week in politics for Blackford, but that’s nothing new after years in the front row at Westminster during periods that included the chaos of Brexit and four Tory prime ministers.

As for highlights, he chooses the 2019 election when the SNP increased its representation from 35 to 48 MPs.

But he says one of the most memorable occasions was when he was kicked out of the House of Commons and SNP MPs marched out in droves in 2018 to protest the lack of debate on devolved issues in the key Brexit legislation.

This was on the basis of Westminster taking over the powers of the Scottish Parliament, when they shamefully passed this legislation on a Tuesday night at third reading without the SNP being able to participate properly in the debate, Blackford said.

That night I spoke to three people, I spoke to the prime minister, my wife who was a feisty long-time independence campaigner, and Mike Russell.

Mike Russell was very encouraging to me to make sure I could properly defend the movement in Prime Ministers Questions the next day, he was very driven about it and I was delighted to have that encouragement.

The Prime Minister just told me that I had to do something and my wife said to me: if you don’t do something, don’t come home and hang up the phone.

Blackford said the walkout was not widely discussed with the group of SNP MPs and came after he received a text message from Sturgeon telling him to go.

When I was expelled, I thought, keep some dignity when you leave the Chamber. I think it wasn’t until I got to the second gate that I looked over and saw the group was behind me, he said.

It was not planned it was a spontaneous gesture. So I think it was a wonderful time, with that sense of group purpose. And in the next 24 hours, the SNP recruited 10,000 members, so you can see the significance of that.

Blackford acknowledges that some think the SNP should be more disruptive in Parliament, saying: I sort of understand…

But he added: We have to do it in a structured way, which has a purpose. And in fact, it’s not that easy to do that under the rules in Westminster.

We also have to remember when we were doing this, there’s no point doing stunts for fun, there has to be a real reason for doing it.

Of the four Tory leaders he sparred with during First Ministers Questions, he says they have all been similar in their failure to understand Scotland.

The first was Theresa May, nicknamed the Maybot when she was in issue 10.

Blackford said: The interesting thing is that we knew whatever questions we were asking, I think Theresa May had about five variations on a theme of answers she would give which in many cases had nothing to do with the question we were asking.

However, he said that although he vehemently disagreed with her politics, she had respect for opposition leaders and the role they should play.

He is far more critical of Boris Johnson, who he says has smeared the job of Prime Minister and shown complete disrespect to the UK Parliament, all devolved administrations and opposition parties .

I’m glad he’s gone, I don’t bear any personal animosity towards him but I think the way he behaved in power was absolutely shameful, he said.

Other journalists often said, isn’t he the best thing that can happen to the SNP? Of course, we have to compare the way Westminster behaves and the way Westminster treats Scotland.

But we will win independence because people have that faith, that belief in what Scotland will achieve, not because of who is Prime Minister in Number 10.

After Johnson left, there was of course Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership which Blackford says should not have happened and described as a financial experiment that cost people dearly.

As for the most jaw-dropping moment of his leadership at Westminster, he said he was listening to Kwasi Kwarteng deliver his doomed mini-budget.

I was just a few feet away from him, sitting next to Alison Thewliss, our Treasury spokesperson, completely in disbelief at what he was doing. I just couldn’t believe he was driving the bus off the cliff top, but my God, we’ve seen the financial markets crash and the Bank of England have to step in,

he said. It was an extraordinary moment.

Regarding the last prime minister he faced in Prime Ministers’ Questions, Blackford said Rishi Sunak lacked empathy for ordinary people.

Again, I think a lot of it comes down to the institution and how conservatives behave, he said.

The way I would explain this is that we talk about social security, they talk about welfare.

Reflecting on how politics has changed since he took office at Westminster in June 2017, he said Johnson’s time as prime minister has made him much more toxic.

I’m more concerned generally that our political discourse has really deteriorated over the past five years, it’s been happening for some time, he said.

Every politician, every journalist, perhaps many people in public life are regularly abused. I think we need to stop and think very carefully about where we are.

We want to engage vigorously with our Unionist adversaries, but we must do so with respect.

I worry about what happened to the environment, but I have to say I think Boris Johnson was a big part of what happened. He almost seemed to celebrate it.

He added: Every MP has received death threats, I never get in trouble, but two people have been found guilty of threatening [me].

One received a prison sentence, the other a suspended sentence. But this is just one example of what many people will face.

Blackford will remain in charge of SNP Westminster until Tuesday, when his successor will be named at the SNP AGM.

He now plans to spend more time in Scotland after taking on a dream role as a business ambassador for the independence campaign, as well as continuing his duties as MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

He says Scotland is so close to independence, but warns that while every supporter is eager to see it happen, the key will be to build support and bring in undecided voters.

When it came to offering advice to his successor, Blackford said: I would say: remember the responsibility they have, to the party, to the movement, to act appropriately, to be their own person, but in doing so remember they are part of a team and remember they are there to work with and support the Scottish Government and the First Minister.

But above all, really focus on what we were there for and that is to make sure we provide independence and make sure we were out of this place as quickly as possible.