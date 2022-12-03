Protests in China: how Xi Jinping scares the Chinese away – politics

Even though China became much more restrictive under President Xi Jinping and civil rights activists were jailed one after another: the leader of the Communist Party was popular with the people. He has enjoyed great support especially for his fight against corruption, but also for his claim to make China the dominant world power. But what good is it now that people across the country are protesting in the streets against the zero-Covid strategy? Against a policy inseparable from Xi Jinping?

For the first time since 1989, people took to the streets in more than a dozen cities and in every classroom this week for a common cause. Chinese leaders have responded by stationing police units in hotspots in Beijing, Guangzhou and other megacities. Urumqi Street in Shanghai, where protesters demanded the resignation of party leader Xi, is blocked by barricades. All traces of the “Din-A4-Revolution”, whose symbol is a blank sheet of paper, are being erased from the Internet.

Xi has made his zero Covid strategy a matter of loyalty

The government acts as a deterrent, but the imposed calm cannot hide the great discontent of the population. For three years, Xi presented himself as the architect of the zero-Covid strategy. Because the strict measures initially prevented infections, Chinese leaders presented them as proof that their socialist system was superior to democracies. Xi has repeatedly called for the measures to be adhered to, even when there is an alternative to isolation with vaccines. The President has made his zero Covid strategy a matter of loyalty.

It is now clear that the centralization of virus control that has characterized Xi’s authoritarian leadership since 2012 was a serious political mistake. It prevented local authorities and health authorities from adopting flexible measures. For political reasons, Beijing has also not authorized mRNA or vector vaccines from abroad, although they have been considered effective compared to Chinese vaccines.

The government preferred to rely on mass testing and enforced quarantine. Even Chinese experts have been warning for years that the vaccination rate for the elderly is too low. Unprotected elderly people are the reason Beijing can now decide to ease quarantine rules, but not immediately.

While a change of course should be communicated with care, it cannot be ruled out. Chinese party leaders have proven time and time again that they are capable of great pragmatism in crises. But Xi Jinping is now under enormous personal pressure, for the first time he cannot blame anyone else. And there have long been signs that his support for the party is not unlimited. At the party congress, the body failed to incorporate Xi’s key political concepts into the party constitution. Like the review Nikkei Asia points out, he hasn’t been called a “people’s leader” for some time. At the National People’s Assembly next March, the party leader could be forced to make further concessions.

Chinese discontent goes much deeper

Beijing knows that the discontent of many Chinese goes far beyond the Covid strategy. The CP bases its claim to power on the decades-old expectation that China will become richer and the standard of living of all Chinese will rise. But this lucky formula seems to have been exhausted.

The country is grappling with problems that are familiar to other more developed economies: wages are stagnating, especially in the lower wage brackets. Inequalities are increasing, social mobility is decreasing. Many of the 800 million workers are under-educated. At the same time, the population is aging faster than expected. In order to resolve the underlying social and economic dilemmas, Xi should undertake fundamental reforms. It’s the contrary. He swears by a heavily state-controlled economy, leaving important reforms untouched.

It remains to be seen how far the protests will turn against the political system. The security apparatus must ward off an immediate danger to the party. But in addition to Xi’s popularity, confidence in the central instruments of communist leadership has also been shaken.

In the “people’s struggle” against the virus, the party relied on an army of corona guards – simple security guards, party representatives and volunteers from neighborhood committees, who also served as the most important social control before the pandemic. But the longer the measures lasted, the more violence the aides in white protective gear had to use. The collective excesses recall the dark chapters of Mao, who used brute force to mobilize the masses for his political ends. Exhausted and overwhelmed, China’s “white guards” have become a symbol of state failure.