Surat – Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on Surat

Jhadu chalana padega yahan. The BJP people have done a lot of dirty work. (The broom needs to be wielded here. The BJP guys piled up too much dirt), he said angrily.

The reference to the broom, the electoral symbol of the Arvind Kejriwals Aam Aadmi party, was not accidental. It was an indication of how the newcomer to Modis Gujarat managed to inspire voters to speak out against the BJP’s 25-year rule, at least in some pockets.

While this may not be enough to dislodge the BJP, it seems the ruling party feels threatened in its stronghold of Surat, as evidenced by Modis’ tour and overnight stop in the textile and diamond city. Party sources said Modi was not known to lead such long tours. The Prime Minister leaned out of his car and waved at the crowd. A longer roadshow took place in Ahmedabad later.

Modi also held a meeting with diamond and textile traders in Surat, who voted on December 1. Many traders are said to be secretly supporting the AAP to reduce the BJP to its size and get it to address their issues. Sources said Modi had listened to traders’ grievances and promised solutions.

Modi also had to deal with an unexpected development during the roadshow. Near Yogi Chowk, a group chanted Kejriwal, Kejriwal as the cavalcade of prime ministers passed.

The AAP released a video clip of the incident on its social media platforms, a small counterattack for the regular Modi, Modi chants that plagued Kejriwals roadshows across Gujarat.

Ashvinbhais tea shop is barely a kilometer from where Kejriwal’s slogans were hurled at Modi. We have no complaints against Modiji. It is the local system here, controlled by the BJP, that we want to change, he said, stressing the need for a mazboot bipaksh (strong opposition).

Everything was fine as long as Modiji was in Gujarat (as Chief Minister). After he left for Delhi, there was no check on BJP walas here, said Ashok Dhanani, who runs a candy and snack shop. He alleged that city employees demanded bribes to collect rubbish outside his store and that he received surprisingly high electricity bills.

Merchants, merchants and workers in this city have complaints about civic affairs, taxes, expensive private education, high electricity bills, etc., and are turning to the AAP to shake up the BJP and make him responsible.

For Kejriwal, these hopes are a chance not only to expand his party’s influence outside of Delhi and Punjab, but also to project him as a national player who can replace Congress as a credible challenger to the BJP by cornering Modi on his own turf.

The popular perception in Surat, however, is that although the jhaadu Although it has caused a stir, it cannot hope to win more than two or three of the 12 seats in this city in southern Gujarat. BJP leaders also privately acknowledge that the AAP is waging a bitter struggle in at least two seats, Varaccha Road and Katargam.

AAP spokesman Yogesh Jadavani, however, said his party would win six of the 12 seats. Wait for the results, he said.

Kejriwal has campaigned intensively in Surat, trying to convince voters that he can pull off the impossible.

In Delhi too, it was said that there was no room for a third party. When the results came in, Congress had no seats and the BJP just 3 out of 70, he said, referring to Delhi Assembly polls in 2015. There is a wave of change across Gujarat and the AAP comes to power.

To gain people’s trust, the AAP handed out plastic guarantee cards with pictures of Kejriwal waving the tricolor, promising a long list of freebies such as free electricity, pensions and unemployment benefit.

The AAP had taken its first steps in this BJP stronghold last year by winning 27 councilor seats in the Surat municipal elections, most from Varachha Road and Katargam.

These regions, known for the diamond cutting and polishing industry, are dominated by the Patidars of Saurashtra. The community is believed to be providing leverage to the AAP after Hardik Patels’ agitation for reservations collapsed. Hardik joined the BJP. AAP candidates for both seats Alpesh Katharia and Gopal Italia had led the 2016 Patidar agitation with Hardik.

Even if AAP wins some seats in Surat, BJP will get a jolt and start working honestly. The BJP thinks it is invincible in Surat, said Jayasbhai, who had come to Kejriwals’ election meeting, held after a road show on Monday.

Kejriwal’s staunchest supporters hope his party will win at least one seat in each of the state’s 33 districts and replace Congress as the main opposition.