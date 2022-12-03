Prosecutor says evidence shows Trump approved of tax evasion





NEW YORK

In the end, it wasn’t a last-ditch gun, but a prosecutor insisting the evidence shows Donald Trump was aware of a scheme his Trump Organizations leaders hatched to avoid paying personal income taxes on millions of dollars of company-paid benefits.

After telling jurors Thursday that Trump knew exactly what was going on with the scheme, aide Manhattan Dist. Atti. Joshua Steinglass went on to cite evidence from the trial and testimony that he said made it clear that Mr. Trump was explicitly sanctioning tax evasion.

Steinglass, speaking on the final day before Trump Organizations criminal tax evasion deliberations, showed jurors a lease signed by Trump for an executive apartment in Manhattan and a memo initialed by the former president authorizing a reduction salary for another executive who obtained benefits.

He also cited Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselbergs’ assertion during his three days of testimony that he told Trump he would reimburse him after Trump agreed to cover the cost of education of his grandchildren. Weisselberg then adjusted his payroll records to reduce his pre-tax salary by the cost of tuition.

I mention all of this to show that this whole narrative that Mr. Trump was blissfully ignorant just isn’t real, Steinglass said Friday.

Trump himself is not on trial, as Steinglass reminded jurors, but Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave him the green light to talk about Trump’s possible knowledge of the scheme after lawyers for the company, in their summations, claimed that Trump knew nothing about it.

Trump denied knowing that Weisselberg and other leaders were dodging taxes, writing on his Truth Social platform this week: There was no gain for Trump, and we had no knowledge of it.

After Steinglass ended on Friday, Trump Organization attorney Michael van der Veen asked Merchan to declare a mistrial, arguing that the prosecutor had irreparably harmed the defense by effectively portraying Trump as a co-conspirator in the tax evasion scheme.

I don’t think it’s necessary to declare a mistrial. It’s not even really a thought, Merchan said, agreeing instead to caution jurors about Steinglass’s remarks.

But Steinglass’s sudden focus on Trump’s knowledge of the scheme, just as the Trump company trial was winding down, raised the question: Why wasn’t he charged as well?

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit. Dist. Atti. Alvin Bragg, who inherited the case when he took office in January, said an investigation into Trump was active and ongoing, and no decision had been made on whether to remove him. ‘charge.

The Trump Organization, the entity through which Trump runs his golf courses, hotels and other businesses, is responsible for helping certain senior executives avoid paying taxes on non-cash compensation. The company’s case is the only lawsuit to stem from the Manhattan District Attorneys’ Offices’ three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices.

Prosecutors argue the company is responsible because Weisselberg and a subordinate he worked with on the scheme, Comptroller Jeffrey McConney, were senior officers assigned to act on behalf of the company and its various entities. If convicted, the company could be fined more than $1 million.

The defense alleged that Weisselberg invented the tax evasion scheme on his own, without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump family, and that the company did not benefit from his actions.

We are here today for one reason and one reason only: Allen Weisselberg’s greed, Trump Organization attorney Susan Necheles said Thursday.

Weisselberg testified that Trump did not know this, but that the Trump Organization benefited because it did not have to pay him so much in actual salary. Van der Veen peppered his summation Thursday with the defenses mantra: Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg.

Their whole theory of the case is a fraud, Steinglass said Friday morning before the jury entered the courtroom as company attorneys sought to temper his rhetoric.

A Manhattan apartment paid for by the company even went to Weisselberg’s son, Barry, supposedly so he could respond quickly to emergencies at the company-run Central Park ice rink.

It’s all part of Trump’s executive compensation package: free cars for you, free cars for your wife, free apartments for you, free apartments for your kids, Steinglass said. Barry Weisselberg, he joked, didn’t live on a Zamboni at Wollman Rink. He lived in an apartment in Central Park South.

At the start of the trial, Merchan warned the defense and prosecution to avoid talking about Trump so as not to give jurors the impression that the longtime real estate honcho was, or should have been, sitting at the table. defense.

But the judge noted on Friday that the tenor of the trial changed after defense attorneys and prosecutors frequently mentioned Trump during closing arguments and testimony, even though he did not testify or attend the trial. court case.

Steinglass, wrapping up his summary, told jurors that Trump was the elephant not in the room.

