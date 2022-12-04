5 things investors are watching as signals from Beijing change

Chinese cities this week eased COVID restrictions following mass protests, boosting Chinese stocks.

But market watchers are still preparing to see if China is ready to announce a full reopening of its economy.

Here are five things experts say they are seeing in China after the protests rocked the market.

Chinese stocks ended higher this week after cities across the country eased some tough COVID-19 restrictions, but questions remain over whether the government will completely abandon the zero-COVID policy it has put in place. in place after the start of the epidemic in 2019.

Events at minus 17 cities erupted last week after 10 people were killed in an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi, with local residents angered by the blocking of the building by lockdown measures. Protesters, in a rare show of dissent against China’s authoritarian government, called on President Xi Jinping to resign.

This week, China’s top pandemic official appeared to signal a relaxation of the zero-COVID policy, but the government has yet to pledge a full resignation. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 6.3% and the Shanghai Composite gained 1.8% this week, but each remained down sharply for 2022, down 20% and 13%, respectively.

“Hopefully… the Chinese government will start releasing some more. But knowing China, they are used to keeping their fists clenched,” said Darrell Martin, Founder and CEO of Apex Trader Fundinga proprietary trading platform, Insider told.

Retail investors should be prepared to act defensively if Beijing’s decisions on the zero COVID policy run counter to their respective positions, Martin said.

“I think you absolutely have to learn how to trade short in this market. It’s something that a lot of retail traders are foreign to where they can sell first and buy second,” he said. declared. “There are short ETFs and for more active investors they can short the market in a regular trading account or an investment account.”

Here’s what some market experts are watching as global investors monitor developments surrounding the Chinese government’s zero COVID stance.

More repression, more market losses.

Emerging market investing legend Mark Mobius said this week that Chinese stocks could come under further pressure amid the government’s response to dissent.

“It is clear to me that Xi cannot tolerate any protests, so there will be a very harsh crackdown on all protesters,” Mobius said. Bloomberg Television. “More people will be arrested and they will probably go further in terms of population control in many areas.”

“So if you have that kind of scenario, you have to consider that the market probably won’t do as well in the short term,” he added.

FOMO is back in China

The “recent rally in Chinese equity inflows suggests that fear of missing out is back,” Emmanuel Cau, European equity analyst at Barclays, wrote this week. “Mobility in China in 2022 is now lower than it was in 2020 when the pandemic started, while the reverse is true for Europe and the United States,” he wrote. .

“So while reopening may not be a smooth process, all things being equal, it seems reasonable to expect a positive growth impulse, or less of a slowdown in growth, of zero. -Covid next year in China compared to this year, in our view.”

Metal prices to get a lift

A reopening of China would contribute to the upside potential for some metals, Bank of America said, noting that China accounts for 50% of global metal demand.

“A second leg higher in the 2H23 Fed tightening cycle remains a key downside risk for commodity prices, particularly gold. Still, we expect Chinese economic activity to recover firmly as Zero Covid policies are gradually relaxed to support the commodities complex,” wrote Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities at BofA.

The bank said it was increasingly constructive on transition metals like copper as Chinese spending on infrastructure and its power grid is expected to combine with rising sales of electric vehicles. Copper could reach $12,000 per ton next year and aluminum could reach $2,738 per ton.

Position for the reopening of China

Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, wrote in a note, being bullish on energy stocks to position themselves should China “really” reopen its economy in the second quarter of 2023.

“Traffic congestion, airline bookings and flights, and the country’s overall mobility are expected to [recover] significantly, supporting greater demand for oil in an otherwise constrained supply environment,” she said.

Brent crude oil traded above $85 a barrel on Friday and is down around 13% over the past month. The S&P 500 energy sector has risen slightly over the past month, but is up 64% in 2022.

Chinese politics, after all, is “impossible to predict”

Activist short seller Carson Block told CNBC this week that China has not defined its economic policy goals and investors need to assess that risk.

The founder of Muddy Waters Research said Wall Street investment banks’ projections of China’s next COVID policy moves are viewed from the “prior” lens of a government that is open to foreign investment and raising the living standards of its citizens.

“You have to understand that no one has more of an advantage in predicting Chinese politics. The guy you know who has a lot of ‘guanxi’ or connections in China? No, it doesn’t matter anymore,” he said. said Block. “So you have to assess what you’re willing to pay knowing that you wake up one morning and [say], ‘It’s down 90%’. Because that’s what China is now. It is impossible to predict at a macro level.”