Trump calls for removing election rules from Constitution to void 2020 election





Former President Trump has called for the termination of the Constitution’s election rules to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election after more detailed information emerged about Twitter’s role in suppressing a story on Hunter Biden.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump said in a Truth Social article.

Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! He continued.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates disagreed with this call to end constitutional rules, saying: “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul. of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

“The Constitution unites the American people — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat selfish despots who abused their power and trampled on basic rights,” Bates said.

Trump’s message comes after the first of the Twitter files on suppressing free speech was posted on Twitter on Friday. The posts focused on the controversy surrounding President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Twitter’s backlash limiting the spread of posts about it.

The New York Post published an article in October 2020, less than a month before Election Day, alleging that Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman with his father while he was vice -President.

A laptop that was allegedly dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop included evidence showing Hunter Bidens’ actions, former Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Post.

There were widespread concerns at the time about the authenticity of the notebooks’ content, and Twitter took action to block users from sharing the link to the story on its platform.

The Federal Election Commission ruled last year that Twitter did not violate any election law by blocking users from sharing links to the story, saying it was for a valid business reason, not a political one.

Lawmakers express optimism for the future of American teams after the elimination of the World Cup On January 6, a rioter tried to sell images of the insurrection to the daughter of Pelosis: DOJ

Major news outlets were then able to check some of the emails on the laptop.

Trump said the revelations show MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION by Big Tech, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party, asking if the 2020 election results should be thrown out and he should be declared the winner or if a new election should take place.

Posts on Twitter’s response to the Hunter Biden story show no evidence of a widespread conspiracy to limit content, but some chaos, confusion and disagreement among Twitter employees over the platforms’ reasoning. -forms to censor it.

