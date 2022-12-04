Politics
Indonesia to build coal plants despite $20 billion clean energy transition deal
Villagers playing volleyball in Suralaya village with Suralaya coal-fired power station in the background in Cilegon city, Banten province, Indonesia. Ulet Ifansasti / Greenpeace
By Hans Nicholas Jong
- The Indonesian government will still allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants, despite the recent signing of a $20 billion energy transition financing agreement with industrialized countries.
- The plants are included in the government’s ten-year energy plan and covered by a presidential regulation.
- The recently announced Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), by contrast, does not specify what restrictions, if any, it places on the construction of new coal-fired power plants in Indonesia.
- Activists have called for a complete ban on new coal power so that a just energy transition can happen as planned in the new climate finance partnership.
Indonesia will continue to build new coal-fired power plants, despite a recent $20 billion deal with the group of industrialized countries of the G7 to help it transition to clean energy.
Campaigners say this puts the agreement, known as the Partnership for a just energy transition and signed at the G20 summit that Indonesia hosted earlier this month, on the brink of collapse before it even took off.
Indonesia’s JETP is at huge risk of failure in its decarbonization bid [Indonesias] power system, said Andri Prasetiyo, a researcher at Trend Asia, a Jakarta-based nonprofit that advocates for a clean energy transition. Indeed, the government still sends a mixed signal when it comes to the energy transition by not setting a clear deadline for stopping the construction of new coal-fired power plants.
Under the deal, the largest climate finance partnership to date, Indonesia will aim to cap its power sector emissions by 2030, faster than the original 2037 target, and produce 34% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
But the Indonesian government will still allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants, with a combined capacity of 13 gigawatts, which have already been put out to tender. The plan is presented in the countries Ten-year energy plan for 2021-2030. Above all, a Rules 2022 issued by President Joko Widodo gives the go-ahead for the construction of so-called captive coal-fired power plants, which are built specifically to supply certain industries and not to feed the grid.
In a joint statement, Indonesia and its JETP partners comprising the G7 plus Denmark and Norway say they aim to restrict the development of captive coal-fired power plants in accordance with the 2022 presidential regulations. They add that the continuation of the partnership depends on the lack of construction of coal-fired power plants where timely, zero-emissions, affordable and reliable alternatives are available. The partnership also calls for the development of a strategy to avoid new captive coal and to identify investments in renewable energy as alternatives to captive coal.
But whatever restrictions JETP has imposed on captive coal are still unclear, according to Grita Anindarini, program director at the Indonesian Center for Environmental Law (ICEL). She called on the Indonesian government to review all regulations and policies that still allow new coal-fired energy and thus hinder a just energy transition as envisioned in the JETP. Grita cited the 2022 presidential regulation as explicitly allowing the construction of new coal-fired power plants.
Indonesia was the world’s fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2019, behind only China, the United States, India and the EU as a whole. Its emissions come largely from deforestation and the burning of coal, the latter generator 61% of the country’s electricity.
Emissions from the Indonesian power sector are expected to continue to rise as the country develops its economy, the largest in Southeast Asia and the 17e largest in the world in terms of nominal GDP. In particular, captive coal for industrial parks is should increase 9.5 gigawatts to power the country’s mineral processing industry, including nickel used in electric vehicle batteries.
The question of the captive coal-fired power plant almost derailed the JETP to materialize. According to reports from the EU diplomatic service to the Council of the EU, dated October 24, the main sticking point holding up the JETP deal was a 5 GW captive coal power project in Borneo, in Indonesia. If this project goes ahead, insisted the group of donors, the agreement would be cancelled.
With the agreement in place for now, Indonesia and donor countries will have to formulate an investment plan over the next six months with details of where the funding will come from and how the money will be spent.
This investment plan should be more explicit than the initial joint statement on bans on new coal-fired power plants, ICEL’s Grita said.
It is also important that the public, especially communities potentially affected by the energy transition program, be involved in formulating the plan, said Tata Mustasya, Greenpeace Indonesia’s climate and energy campaign coordinator.
In order to achieve the objectives of this program, the JETP from the beginning must be conducted in a transparent, participatory and accountable manner, he said.
Grita said the investment plan should also ensure that coal-fired plant operators are held accountable for the damage they have inflicted on communities living near their plants, even after their plants have been shut down under the partnership. .
Many coal-fired power plants have polluted and damaged the environment as well as people, she said. The [Indonesian] the government must ensure that the financing plan does not remove the responsibility of power plant owners to restore the environment and resolve conflicts, in particular with affected communities.
Republished with permission from mongabay.
