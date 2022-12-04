Politics
Why did Rahul Gandhi travel 2,000 miles across India?
On the 76th day of his long march north across India, Rahul Gandhi, scion of a once powerful political dynasty, entered a textile town in the middle of this vast country, his face and hair covered in dust . .
Gone are the fancy trappings that his opponents in India’s Hindu nationalist ruling party had used to caricature him as entitled and aloof. Now Mr. Gandhi was talking about blisters on his feet and the struggle of the common man. He shook hands with children, hugged older men and women who stroked his hair and kissed his forehead, on what he hoped would be a 2,000-mile journey out of the political wilderness for his party of Once-dominant Congress.
All democratic institutions have been closed to us by the government: parliament, media, elections, Mr Gandhi, 52, told supporters late last month in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh state. There was no other way than to take to the streets to listen and connect with people.
With national elections less than 16 months away, Mr Gandhis’ march could determine whether India’s fractured political opposition can do anything to halt the defining ambitions of the era of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India’s future as a multi-party democracy hangs in the balance. Mr Modi, one of the most powerful leaders in Indian history, has recast his secular political base to privilege the Hindu majority and sideline Muslims and other minorities.
Its footprint is so deep and its successes so comprehensive that its lieutenants say the BJP will retain control of the country for decades.
As the party has tightened its grip on the country and its institutions, opposition politicians complain that they have been driven from platforms where they can reach the masses in the cycle of democratic politics.
Parliament, once a thriving debating chamber, is now largely confined to ministerial speeches, the ruling party to avoid debates on key policy issues. The BJP, through a mixture of pressure and threats to withhold government advertising funds, has largely intimidated the mainstream media.
After Mr Gandhi reached Burhanpur, where a large crowd greeted him, some watching from the rooftops and others from the sparse branches of the trees, there was no mention of him in the nightly television broadcasts.
That Mr Gandhi found it necessary to march along India, struggling to steal a ray of the spotlight and project a new profile, is the culmination of a once unimaginable reversal of fortune for his family and his party.
The Indian National Congress party ruled the country for two-thirds of its 75 years of independence, and the Gandhi-Nehru family produced three prime ministers who ruled for nearly four decades.
But in Mr Gandhi’s decade as official president or de facto leader of the party, he faced repeated defeats in national and state elections, and currently holds just 53 of the 543 seats in parliament. The BJP has 303 seats.
With the party increasingly defined not by ideas but by the loyalty to family that has been central to its history, the dilemma around its decline is often simplified as follows: can’t do with or without the Gandhis .
As the Congress party has withered away, its messy scandals and infighting have increasingly played out in public. The confusion created by the family’s inability to reconcile warring factions has led to local stagnation, according to party officials, and high-ranking defections.
The march, of course, is a last-ditch attempt on his part to revive his party’s fortunes and bolster its national image, said Sumit Ganguly, a political science professor at Indiana University. But beyond the fanfare, he failed to articulate a clear alternative vision for the country.
Mr Gandhi said he began his journey which will last around 150 days as he and his entourage of 120 travel around 13 miles a day, sleeping in containers carried by heavy trucks to help unite a country which, according to him, is deeply polarized by Mr. Modis Hindu majority politics.
Since September, as he has passed through villages and small towns in seven states, his march has attracted a wide range of followers: farmers facing an unstoppable cycle of debt; Indigenous peoples struggling to protect rainforests from powerful developers; students concerned with upward mobility in an economy that does not provide enough jobs.
In attacking the ruling party, Mr Gandhi voiced the concerns of a large section of the population suffering from the deeply unequal reality of an economy hampered by high levels of youth unemployment and rising inflation.
When he listened to us patiently and talked about the pain of the common man, my opinion about him changed, said Amar Thakur, who supported the BJP in the last elections and met Mr Gandhi in a meeting to Burhanpur to hear local grievances. Enough hate now, I will vote for his party.
Mr Gandhi’s simple message of unity, Congress leaders said, amounts to the party’s first major ideological assault on the Hindu-first idea of India cemented by the BJP.
This is our last roll of the dice, said Jairam Ramesh, a former federal minister who marched with Mr Gandhi. We put everything we have into it. If we don’t make a difference through this then there is a problem for us both as a party and as an ideology.
Mr. Modis’ mark on Indian politics is so indelible that Mr. Gandhi, who declined to be interviewed for this article, seemed to emulate him during his trip through the country, even though he is presented as an alternative.
Mr. Gandhi’s forehead was often adorned with a red dot, or tilak, a mark of Hindu piety. He ditched his once clean-shaven appearance for a beard that grows daily. He often participates in temple visits and religious ceremonies during his stops in villages and towns.
These long marches are part of a well-established political tradition in India that dates back to the country’s struggle for independence. In the 1990s, when the tables were turned, the BJP embarked on a similar march, rallying around the construction of a Hindu temple in place of a Mughal-era mosque. This march helped energize the BJP’s ideological base and set the stage for its subsequent rise.
It is far from clear whether Mr Gandhi can lead his party back from a path of irrelevance in national politics. But he seems to be banking on a two-pronged strategy of both putting himself at the center of the effort to build a narrative and a direction while creating some distance by handing over the party presidency to someone outside. outside the family.
After long periods of resentment within congressional ranks over the Gandhi family’s refusal to share leadership, the party in October elected an 80-year-old loyalist as the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years.
For some critics, the choice of the new leader, as well as the marches’ singular focus on Mr Gandhi, made it clear that the family was not letting up in a meaningful way that could address dysfunctional parties and eroding support.
Whether or not the fortunes of the Congress parties change, it is clear that Mr Gandhis’ message has resonated with many who view India’s leadership under Mr Modi with dismay.
On a recent morning on the border between the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young men set off in pursuit of Mr Gandhi, who was walking inside a rope held down by dozens of fit policemen of square.
Syed Sharaft Ali, a Muslim day laborer, said he left his home early in the morning and walked for three hours to express his support for Mr Gandhis’ march and tell him how religious polarization was dividing friends and destroyed families.
As Mr Gandhi closed in, the crowd pushed Mr Ali, his body rolling between officers as they tried to round up supporters.
Mr. Gandhi motioned for Mr. Ali to step into the ring. They talked for a minute.
At least he hugged me, Mr. Ali said. Other leaders don’t even want to look at us.
Mr. Ali then walked back to his village with moist eyes; Mr. Gandhi continued through the dust.
Mujib Mashal contributed reporting from New Delhi.
