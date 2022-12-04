Why did Rahul Gandhi travel 2,000 miles across India?

On the 76th day of his long march north across India, Rahul Gandhi, scion of a once powerful political dynasty, entered a textile town in the middle of this vast country, his face and hair covered in dust . .

Gone are the fancy trappings that his opponents in India’s Hindu nationalist ruling party had used to caricature him as entitled and aloof. Now Mr. Gandhi was talking about blisters on his feet and the struggle of the common man. He shook hands with children, hugged older men and women who stroked his hair and kissed his forehead, on what he hoped would be a 2,000-mile journey out of the political wilderness for his party of Once-dominant Congress.

All democratic institutions have been closed to us by the government: parliament, media, elections, Mr Gandhi, 52, told supporters late last month in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh state. There was no other way than to take to the streets to listen and connect with people.

With national elections less than 16 months away, Mr Gandhis’ march could determine whether India’s fractured political opposition can do anything to halt the defining ambitions of the era of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.