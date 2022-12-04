Boris Johnson was convinced his dog Dilyn had caught Covid and consulted Britain’s top scientists

Boris Johnson was convinced his dog Dilyn had contracted coronavirus at the start of the pandemic, Matt Hancocks diaries reveal.

The former Prime Minister would have believed that his Jack Russell-cross was fighting the disease at the same time as him, in March 2020.

Mr Hancock wrote in his diary that Mr Johnson went so far as to consult the country’s top scientists about Dilyn’s condition, asking if he needed a human antibody test.

There was a long and awkward pause during which Patrick Vallance [chief scientific adviser] and the teacher [Chris Whitty, chief medical officer] tried to figure out if he was joking or if we should summon the chief vet to provide a thoughtful response, Mr Hancock wrote. Finally, the professor broke the silence. I don’t know if the human antibody test would work, he replied diplomatically.

Some dogs have caught Covid, but it’s very rare.

Despite repeated assurances from the UK government and the UK Health Security Agency that the chances of pets contracting Covid were slim, there have been a few notable cases of pets contracting the disease during the pandemic.

The first pet to test positive for Covid was a 17-year-old Pomeranian dog in March 2020, who had just arrived in Hong Kong. He died later.

Scientists at the Ralph Veterinary Referral Center in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, confirmed two Covid infections in cats and one in a dog between January and February 2021.

The dog reportedly suffered from lethargy, loss of appetite and diarrhea when infected.

A sphynx cat fainted or fainted when it had the virus, while a domestic shorthair cat was reported to be lethargic. However, the UK government confirmed the first case of a pet dog with Covid on November 3, 2020.