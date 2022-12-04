Trump calls for termination of Constitution in Truth Social post





CN—

Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to void the 2020 election and return him to power on Saturday in a continuation of his election denial and promotion of fringe conspiracy theories.

Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social network and accused Big Tech of working closely. collaboration with the Democrats. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Trump’s posting came after internal emails were posted on Twitter showing a 2020 deliberation on a New York Post article about material found on Hunter Bidens’ laptop.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Saturday that Trump’s remarks are anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.

You can’t just love America when you win, Bates said in a statement. The United States Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution unites the American people regardless of party, and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat selfish despots who abused their power and trampled on basic rights.

Employees of Twitter’s legal, policy, and communications teams debated and sometimes disagreed over whether to restrict the article under the company’s pirated materials policy. The debate took place weeks before the 2020 election, when Joe Biden, the father of Hunter Bidens, was running against then-President Trump.

Trump announced his third presidential bid last month and is still widely regarded as the leader of the Republican Party. Party leaders had hoped the former president would drop his Holocaust denial rhetoric after a lackluster midterm performance.

Earlier this week, Trump voiced his support for the rioters behind the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying in a video released at a fundraiser that people were treated so unconstitutional in my view and very, very unfairly, and were going to get to the bottom of it.

In a September interview, Trump said he was financially supporting some of the Jan. 6 defendants and promised he would grant pardons and government apologies to those prosecuted if reelected.

He has also come under fire for dining at his Mar-a-lago resort with known white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has recently made a slew of anti-Semitic remarks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/03/politics/trump-constitution-truth-social/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos