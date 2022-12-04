US clergy must speak out against Donald Trump and anti-Semitism





By Matt Malone

and John C. Danforth

In the 1930s, Christian churches were largely silent and even complicit as Nazism rose in Germany. Never again!

What began with diatribes and turned into brutal assaults ended in gas chambers and the murder of 6 million Jews. There is no non-dangerous anti-Semitism. It is a metastatic cancer that spreads throughout the system until it is removed by radical surgery.

Earlier this year, a friend told us that a serious topic of discussion between him and other Jews was where they would go if America became too dangerous for them. They considered Canada, Costa Rica and Israel. To us, that sounded like overblown alarmism. Surely nothing so grotesque as to cause this level of fear could ever happen in our country.

Next, we learned about Donald Trump’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago with infamous anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. We didn’t know Fuentes, so we looked at internet clips of his performances. They reminded us of old movies about Munich beer halls and Nazi youth rallies with Fuentes leading the chants of America First and Putin, Putin after comparing the Russian tyrant favorably to Hitler. Then there was his statement that Jews had better start being nice to people like us.

Of course, we can’t know what was on Trump’s mind when he dined with the two. Perhaps it was more political expediency than ideological belief, pleasing the anti-Semitic elements of his right-wing base as he did with the torch-bearing white supremacists in Charlottesville and Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But whatever his motivation, the consequences metastasized beyond himself as they did when, after Trump incited the Jan. 6 mob, the Republican National Committee took the official position that the assault on the Capitol was legitimate political speech. Certainly, anti-Semitism predates Trump by thousands of years, but today it is the spreader of the disease, and it must be the focal point for attacking it.

Much of today’s Republican Party is a cult of personality, and its hopefuls, fearful of alienating Trump’s base, have failed to stand up to it. His supporters would dismiss Democratic critics as partisans and TV pundits as elitists, so if there is to be an effective challenge to Trump’s anti-Semitism, where should it come from?

We propose that our churches and their clergy take the lead. We can never make up for the omissions of 20th century churches, but we should not repeat them in 21st century America. This is our chance to put into practice what our faith professes, that anti-Semitism is opposed to what Christians believe.

Our faith teaches that all people are made in the image of God and deserve our respect. Anti-Semitism treats Jews as objects of derision and abuse.

Our faith commands us to love our neighbors and do them justice. Anti-Semitism is the practice of hatred and injustice.

Our faith tells us to shine the light of Christ in a world of darkness. Anti-Semitism is the heart of darkness.

For better reasons than to preserve their tax-exempt status, churches have generally refrained from participating in politics. Politics and religion are very different realms, a truth honored both in our Constitution and in the practice of religion. Faithful people have a wide variety of opinions about parties, platforms and candidates, and we respect our differences. But when politics goes beyond what is debatable, when it stands in direct opposition to what faith teaches us to be, then it is our duty to stand up for what we believe.

This is what we failed to do in Germany 90 years ago. That’s what we have to do in America today.

The time has come for our churches to denounce Donald Trump from the pulpit.

Matt Malone is a Roman Catholic priest and editor of the Jesuit magazine America. John C. Danforth is a former Republican senator from Missouri and an Episcopal priest.

