PM Modi seeks to sync G-20 with 21st century

BENGALERU: Until December 1, 2022, when India assumed the chairmanship of the G-20, this role was not among the important pieces of the global diplomatic chessboard. Part of the reason was that the G-7 had viewed the G-20 as a vehicle for proselytizing its own views among countries that had begun to matter in global discourse and decision-making. Faster economic growth in many of the other 12 G-20 countries regularly brought parity to the countries of the South. Nowadays, the South as it is commonly defined has begun to overtake the North in overall economic indicators, so much so that it is no longer accurate to classify the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Global South. Now that it has joined the United States as a superpower, China’s label as a developing country has become incongruous, as if Microsoft Bill Gates or Infosys Narayana Murthy were to pass themselves off as classrooms. averages. In Asia, there has been a significant expansion of India’s footprint following the formation of a majority government in 2014 under Narendra Modi. So much so that the often used term South Asia, which refers to India and its immediate neighbours, must be replaced by the term South Asia. Such an arc would include the Middle East, Iran, India and its South Asian neighbors, as well as ASEAN. In the South Asia arc, India emerged as the most important power, followed by Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Iran, in that order.

Through this group, the policy of the PRC has been to position itself as still being in the Global South, and therefore as the leader of this collective of nations. The primary attention is given by the PRC to the whole of South Asia, from the Middle East to ASEAN, where CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping has sought to assume a position of effective dominance camouflaged by honeyed expressions. The irony of the world’s second superpower seeking to present itself as another developing country has been deliberately ignored by the CCP leadership. Another characteristic is to consider international and bilateral pacts as binding only on the other party and not on the PRC itself. One example is how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson claimed in Beijing that the latest (18th) iteration of the Yudh Abhyas military exercises between the United States and India violated border management agreements. from 1993 and 1996 between Delhi and Beijing. It was not just the fact that the military exercises violated neither the 1993 nor the 1996 agreements, which was ignored by the MoFA spokesman. Even more egregious (though typical) was that the Chinese Communist Party has serially violated the two pacts it mentioned, most recently evidenced by the PLA’s refusal to return to the prevailing line between the two parties. prior to incursions during 2020-21 that were made by Chinese forces across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating Chinese forces from Indian forces. There was even an effort by the Chinese side to grant itself a veto over India-US relations, an unacceptable demand so far unnoticed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken but harshly rebuffed. by Indian External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar in his trademark. way.

What is clearly intended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently chairing the G-20, is that the one-year platform of India’s G-20 Presidency will be used to:

(a) Present to fellow G-20 members the essential building blocks of the 21st century foreign policy devised by Prime Minister Modi and skillfully implemented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The shock waves created across the world by the Ukrainian conflict illustrate the wisdom of the path that was suggested by the Indian Prime Minister in March 2022 himself. Although there was significant initial hostility to Delhi’s position of principled objectivity, events have shown that the advice given to Ukraine to have a ceasefire with the Russian Federation before further damage to the country would have been a wiser course for both Kyiv and NATO to pursue rather than escalating a conflict in which Ukraine and its people are paying a terrible price. This cost does not take into account the economic and other consequences, especially for the world’s poorest countries, of the fallout from NATO’s proxy war against the Russian Federation.

(b) Modi understands that a people must have confidence in themselves and believe in their destiny if they are to strive for excellence. Over the next year, his intention is to use the G-20 platform to show the reality that India has finally emerged as one of the world’s four great powers, alongside China, Russia and the United States. The corollary of such self-knowledge would be that the 1.4 billion citizens of the world’s most populous democracy each try their best to improve on their own list of accomplishments. Although the Union Jack was replaced on August 15, 1947 from the cupola of Rashtrapati Bhavan, remnants of the colonial complex still remain among elements of the population. In the hundreds of events that are planned in India under its leadership of the G-20, the effort is to reduce, if not completely eliminate, such a colonial complex. At the same time, a parallel effort is to show not only the other members of the G-20 (which includes the European Union and 19 countries) the benefits of teaming up with India in the areas of economy, culture and diplomacy.

(c) In accordance with the teachings of ancient India, a country whose history dates back over 5,000 years, the international effort of the Union Government will be to emphasize the fundamental principle of Indian civilization , which can be summed up in the expression Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). Emphasis will be placed on the essential character of internal and external harmony and on securing a path of development through the adoption of measures that would support and not degrade the planet. Instead of seeking to dominate a hierarchical order of nations, as has been the practice of several great powers past and present, Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the equality of nations, the need for countries large and small to see their interests and their territory safeguarded . At the same time, the danger posed to humanity by terrorism in its many dimensions will be in focus.

(d) India being a country numerically dominated by youth, those in schools and universities will be sensitized to the interdependent world we live in as well as the inculcation of best practices on how to become a good citizen in a world where close collaboration between like-minded countries should be pursued. In the case of countries that seek to advance their goals through kinetic and asymmetrical means, efforts will be made to nudge them down a path that promotes peace and harmony, while keeping the powder dry in the event of their mishap. . The importance of such an attitude, such a lifestyle, will be communicated not only in India by Prime Minister Modi, but also outside. In this last task, EAM Jaishankar will play a key role. Prime Minister Modi’s intention is to reshape what has hitherto been just a talking shop and convert it into an effective mechanism that could foster global prosperity and stability. By doing so, the powers that continue to oppose India with its 1.4 billion people get their due at the UNSC high table and in other forums would be highlighted. Either they would change their approach from hostility to support, or they would be portrayed as countries seeking to advance their selfish interests.

Zero-sum interests at the expense of others, just as it happened in the days of overt colonialism. In a situation where the G-7 has become increasingly irrelevant to the emerging world order, the G-20 is expected to emerge by the end of 2023 as the international institution that can do the more trade and safety difference all over the world. the world.