



Republicans have normalized Trump’s diverse ethnic bigotry.

Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump arrive in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Bret Stephens | The New York Times

| December 3, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

The former president, who is running for his former office, invites one of America’s most notorious anti-Semites into his home, along with a well-known Holocaust denier. So far, to my knowledge, the only member of Donald Trump’s cabinet to have publicly condemned his former boss by name is Mike Pence. Neither, with few exceptions, have top Republicans or major right-wing media outlets, and even for them the indictment is primarily that Trump was negligent in vetting his guest list.

If he were to win again, it would all be swept under the rug, just like it was last time. It’s the new normal. We shouldn’t be surprised. The ground was laid a long time ago.

It was posed as Republicans normalized Trump’s various ethnic bigotry. Remember when in the 2016 campaign he said he couldn’t expect to get a fair trial in a fraud case from a Mexican-born judge, and Paul Ryan, who was then the Speaker of the House, called him the classic definition of a racist. comment? Ryan approved of it anyway.

It was posed when Republicans normalized Trump’s conspiracy theories. His birtherism should have been a sufficient disqualification. But the problem with conspiracy thinking is that one theory always leads to another and the ultimate conspiracy theory, the secret of the secret of the secret, is that the Jews did it. People who can be made to believe anything about anything will end up believing anything about Jews.

It was posed when Trump and much of the conservative media made Republicans the party of immigrant haters, which they absolutely weren’t when their standard bearers were Ronald Reagan, the Bushes and John McCain. You too must befriend the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt, says the Book of Deuteronomy, which helps explain why the words on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty were composed by a Jewish poet. It’s also why a fanatic murdered 11 Jewish worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in a plot to attack immigration.

It was posed when Trump called the news media enemies of the American people. It shouldn’t be controversial to say that the mainstream news media is often blinded by groupthink, liberal biases and self-flattering assumptions about their own goodness. But Trump backed down from criticism of demonizing an industry that, along with banking and entertainment, is anything but synonymous with being Jewish among hardened anti-Semites.

It was posed when the conservative movement came to despise intellectualism of any kind, including conservative intellectuals. Although the moment was a long time coming, it came when Fox News Bill OReilly publicly ripped Washington Post columnist George Will for the latter’s unflattering review of the TV hosts’ silly book Killing Reagan, after which Will lost his contract with Fox News but retained his honor. (OReilly ended up losing both.) Trump’s hatred of rights toward anything that conveys a sense of scholarship or culture isn’t in itself anti-Semitic, but it has a way of leaning in that direction.

It was posed when globalist, another dog whistle word for Jew, became a slur used by the right. The idea that a shadowy group of financiers who share an allegiance to no country are in it only for themselves and will gladly make the working classes suffer for their profits is the theory behind the Jews won’t replace us chant adopted by neo-Nazi marchers at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

It was posed when Fox News management repeatedly backed its star fanatic even as he championed replacement theory, lashed out at the vulture capitalism of a prominent Jewish financial backer and praised Kanye West as a bold truth-teller as he allegedly edited Yes anti-Semitic comments.

It was posed when the right repeatedly looked the other way at Trump’s persistent overtures to the radical wing of the party, whether it was tweeting anti-Semitic images, lying about David Duke or refusing to repudiate white supremacists in Trump’s first debate with Joe Biden recounting the proud The Boys Need to Step Back and Stand by. This fetid courtship has always been part of Trump’s playbook, which is why his last dinner party should surprise no one.

It was posed when right-wing pundits rightly decried anti-Semitism on the left as the harmfulness of an Ilhan Omar or a Jeremy Corbyn or the anti-Zionists whose haphazard critiques of Israel so often mimic old tropes and anti-Semitic behaviors while remaining practically silent in the face of the anti-Semitism of a Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Viktor Orban and the QAnon right.

First cast the beam with your own eye may be a Christian phrase, but it behooves a conservative movement to clean its own house when it comes to anti-Semitism before considering the speck in the eye of its opponents.

One final note: I was reluctant to write this column because I believe the former president is a depleted political force and because, as Patti Davis observed on Monday, often the best way to defeat a bully is to fight. ‘ignore. But the bigotry Trump has unleashed is unspent and cannot be ignored. And they will only be defeated when they are unequivocally denounced by what remains of honorable conservatism.

Bret Stephens | The New York Times, (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times)

Bret Stephens is a columnist for the New York Times.

