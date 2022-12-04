Indonesia.go.id – Instrument for Sustainable Economic Growth

President Joko Widodo during the 1st Session of the APEC Leaders Meeting at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. SETPRES

Instrument for sustainable economic growth

APEC, as an incubator of ideas, must take strategic steps to strengthen the foundations of digital transformation in the region.

Digitization in all sectors has now become a necessity. If you want to develop your country, the use of digital has now become a necessity.

In 2022, Indonesia has a $77 billion digital economy market. This was passed on by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company in the report e-Conomy SEA 2022. The value of the digital economy is $77 billion, which means it grew by 22% compared to the previous year.

What about the value gross value of goods (GMV) — a standard that is still used to measure economic value based on the value of gross sales of goods and services over a certain period?

In Indonesia, the biggest GMV in 2022 will come from the sector e-commerce worth an estimated $59 billion. Then, other sectors of the digital economy, namely transport services, food delivery and travel ticket booking, amounting to 8 billion dollars.

Then it always refers to data from Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, the media market on line and travels on line respectively 6.4 billion USD and 3 billion USD. The Indonesian digital market is expected to continue growing and remain the largest in Southeast Asia through 2030.

The development of the digital economy market in 2025 is expected to reach around USD 144 billion. However, a number of macroeconomic challenges are likely to weigh on this growth outlook. “With a slowing economy and weak labor market, non-essential consumer spending will decline,” Google, Temasek and Bain & Company said in the report.

From the description above, it is only natural that various countries are now making the digital economy a blessing, besides being the key to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Indonesia is among those benefiting from the growth of the digital economy.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo mentioned during his speech at the APEC Leaders’ Dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), which is the fourth agenda item in the series of APEC summits, Friday (18/11/2022), that digitalization is the key to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. However, President Jokowi considered that there is still a gap in digital access, both between the economies of APEC countries or within each of the economies of these countries.

“Therefore, APEC as idea incubator must take strategic measures to strengthen the fundamentals of digital transformation in the region,” said President Jokowi on this occasion.

On the same occasion, President Jokowi was in a group with leaders from Japan, Peru, Chinese Taipei, Brunei Darussalam and the United States. At the APEC meeting held in Cambodia, three main issues were discussed. That is to say concerning sustainability, Economic regional integrationand digitization and inclusion.

Also related to this issue, President Joko Widodo has extended a number of invitations to APEC economic leaders. First, invite APEC economies to promote equal digital access by increasing the availability of digital infrastructure.

The APEC region must be the cornerstone of achieving equal digital access around the world, leaving no one behind (leave no one behind).

Second, the strengthening of human resources in the digital sector must be increased to support the development of digital infrastructure and technologies. Collaborative steps between APEC economies must be strengthened to meet the needs and adaptation of the workforce to face the Industrial 4.0 era.

Capacity building through education and training needs to be improved, especially to reach women, youth and vulnerable groups. Furthermore, the digital literacy and financial inclusion of MSMEs should be encouraged, given their great contribution to the regional economy.

In another vein, Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022 will also encourage payment system support to prepare for a post-pandemic digital-based economy. On the financial channel, discussions have also taken place regarding the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to facilitate cross-border payments while maintaining the stability of the international monetary and financial system.

From a regional perspective, the Indonesian G20 Presidency encourages the implementation Regional payment connectivity (RPC) in ASEAN countries as a digital transformation initiative. This is in line with the topic discussed during Indonesia’s recently concluded G20 Presidency, which encouraged increased financial inclusion for vulnerable groups.

According to President Jokowi, increasing the financial inclusion of vulnerable groups, one of which goes through the Yogyakarta agreement Financial Inclusion Framework take advantage of the digitization of the financial sector.

“We need to pay attention to this group by encouraging productivity in marginal or vulnerable groups, which include MSMEs, women and youth,” the president said.

In the context of the digital economy, we have to admit that the government continues to encourage it. Indeed, through various policies, the government supports the young generation to continue to innovate and take advantage of the facilities made available by the government.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said digitalization has grown rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of them concerns the health sector, where users telemedecine multiply.

Indonesia also has a PeduliLindungi app which isinstall by more than 110 million users. Apart from the healthcare sector, the education and digital banking sectors are also growing rapidly.

“Almost all countries, including Indonesia, are using digitalization as an accelerator for economic growth and using digitalization as a place for job creation,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.

The development of the digital economy market in 2025 is expected to reach around USD 144 billion. Seeing this opportunity, the government continues to build support infrastructure for digitalization in Indonesia that can help Indonesia connect with each other.

“Digital transformation continues to be encouraged by the government by preparing the infrastructure, including optical fiber, 4G to 5G networks, and satellites are also being prepared which are not too high or satellite in low earth orbit (LEO). With this satellite, if all can be installed, then all the islands of Indonesia will be connected”, explained the coordinating minister Airlangga.

In addition to preparing the infrastructure, human resources with digital capabilities are very important. Indonesia has numbers start many, even the most in ASEAN.

Author: Firman Hidrato

Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari

