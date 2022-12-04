Boris Johnson and a hospital in Swindon have launched a new partnership

Boris Johnson has partnered with Ridgeway Hospital to help Ukraine (Image: Ridgeway Hospital) Boris Johnson has partnered with Ridgeway Hospital to help Ukraine A Swindon The hospital has partnered with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help people over 1,600 miles away. Ridgeway Hospital in Wroughton, part of the Circle Health Group, has launched an appeal, in partnership with Mr Johnson, for medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals treating the sick and wounded in wartime. The appeal warns that Ukrainian hospitals are stretched to breaking point and that without donations they risk running out of vital items such as bandages and defibrillators within weeks. Over the past 8 months, nearly 300 tons, or 3 million, of medical supplies, some of which were donated by Ridgeway Hospital, have been delivered in 13 trucks across Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson. Swindon announcer: Circle Group CEO Paolo Pieri and Borish Johnson loading supplies for Ukraine Circle Group CEO Paolo Pieri and Borish Johnson load supplies for Ukraine (Image: Ridgeway Hospital) Mr Johnson and the Ukrainian ambassador recently visited the Enfield warehouse, where supplies for Ridgeway Hospital are collected, to see first-hand the logistics of transporting bulk hospital kits across Europe by truck. He was briefed by Ukrainian doctors helping to coordinate relief efforts and helped load the last truck with hospital beds and anesthesia machines. Speaking after the visit, he called on people to give generously to the appeal. Mr Johnson said: “The British general public are renowned for their generosity of spirit – even when times are tough at home – so I call on them to dig deep this Christmas and help give hope to the heroic Ukrainian doctors fighting to save lives by supporting Circle Health’s Vital Humanitarian Mission. “Not a bandage or a bed you fund will be wasted in the Herculean task of rebuilding the brave and beautiful Ukraine.” A team of Ukrainian doctors working for Circle Health Group in the UK liaise directly with doctors and notify Circle Health Group of hospital stockouts in real time. Items are then collected from each of Circles hospitals from all parts of the UK, sorted and loaded into their warehouse in Enfield. The story continues Swindon announcer: Circle Group CEO Paolo Pieri and Borish Johnson loading supplies for Ukraine Circle Group CEO Paolo Pieri and Borish Johnson load supplies for Ukraine (Image: Ridgeway Hospital) Ridgeway Hospital has renewed its commitment to continue supporting Ukrainian doctors for as long as the crisis continues. Dedicated employees volunteer to haul the loads across Europe to the war-torn regions of Ukraine. Items delivered to date include hundreds of wheelchairs, crutches, scrubs, bandages, ambulances, operating tables, hospital beds, ventilators, anesthesia machines and prostheses . A Ridgeway Hospital spokesperson said: “Everyone at Ridgeway has been moved by the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine. “We and the community of Swindon are proud to renew our commitment to our medical colleagues in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson.” Swindon Advertiser: Ridgeway Hospital Ridgeway Hospital (Picture: NewsQuest)

