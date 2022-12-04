Modi promotes overhaul of rural jobs guarantee system to help the poorest | Latest India News

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged key gaps in the jobs guarantee scheme during a recent rural sector review meeting, the central government set up a panel of experts to study his scheme welfare flagship in its 16th year, officials said.

Modi had expressed concerns that the use of funds earmarked for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was skewed in favor of wealthier states instead of poorer states receiving more money, two senior officials said, asking not to be named.

The Prime Minister argued that the program was aimed at reducing poverty, but the poorest states are not receiving the required share of MGNREGS funds, said one of the officials present at the meeting.

Modi also pointed to anomalies in the amount of work in different states that need to be fixed, a second official said. The Prime Minister also pointed out that in some states a recipient of MGNREGA has to work the equivalent of digging a 2ft hole in the ground, while in some other states more work would be required to complete a person-day, said the second official, who was also present at the meeting held in the second week of November.

Six states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have so far spent 17,814 crores on 45,770 crore wages for unskilled labor under the jobs program in the current fiscal year, according to data from the Ministry of Rural Development.

In other words, the six states which account for 64.5% of India’s poor population, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, have used 38.9% of MGNREGS funds so far. present this year.

Additionally, of the 2,014 million person-days the program has generated so far, 815 million, or 40.4 percent, have been in those six states.

It is certainly a problem to be solved, said the first official. The Prime Minister was right to say that the anti-poverty program should focus on key areas.

Uttar Pradesh’s wage bill was 5157 crore on December 2, the highest among the states, followed by Tamil Nadu at 5102 crore and Rajasthan 4,144 crore. The MGNREGS wage bill for Bihar was 4,030 crores, Chhattisgarh 1,061 crore, Jharkhand 1,325 crores, Madhya Pradesh 3,397 crore and Odisha 2,842 crore.

Former Rural Development Secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra has hailed the world’s largest job guarantee scheme which has eased the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in rural India. He argued that better-governed states generally get a higher share of the MGNREGA fund because the program is demand-driven.

Better-governed states have enough infrastructure and capacity to get more funds from MGNREGS, which is an open and demand-driven program, Mohapatra said. The poorer states do not have the capacity or the infrastructure to demand more funds under the program. Structural changes are needed in the MGNREGS.

The central government set up a nine-member panel led by former rural development secretary Amarjeet Sinha to review the scheme. Other members of the panel are Professors Ashok Pankaj and Sonalde Desai, Sekhar Bonu of Niti Aayog, Chief Economic Advisor to the Ministries of Rural Development Praveen Mahto and officials from the Ministries of Rural Development and Panchayati raj, Niti Aayog and the National Institute for Rural Development.

The problem of varying the amount of daily work in a person-day is a problem created at the state level, the second official said. We are aware that in some states recipients have to work less to earn their daily wages, he said. The Ministry of Rural Development has taken up the issue with the States.

Mohapatra pointed out that the MGNREGS law provides a broad guideline, but leaves a lot of power to the states to decide the amount of work.

Other pressing issues include the quality of assets built under MGNREGS, the second official said. Mohapatra said the program is focused on short-term employment with marginal contribution to long-term goals.

The quality of the assets created under the program and the adjustment of the infrastructure development program for agricultural and non-agricultural employment are also areas that should be examined, said an official from the Ministry of Rural Development. Creating livelihoods and providing additional income to farming families is the goal for the future, he said.