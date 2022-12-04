Trump calls for ‘termination’ of US Constitution in Truth Social post





Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters of Republican candidates in Pennsylvania during the “Save America” ​​rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on November 5. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License picture

Dec. 3 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the “termination” of U.S. rules and regulations, “even those found in the Constitution,” while falsely claiming that tech companies and Democrats conspired to cancel the presidential election. results” in 2020.

“So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw in the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare you the RIGHT WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want and would not condone false and fraudulent elections!”

It was not immediately clear which articles of the US Constitution Trump was challenging in his comments, or whether he was calling for the nation’s entire statutes to be terminated.

Trump’s comments came after internal Twitter emails were sent to Substack writer Matt Taibbi showing the company’s decision-making process on the New York Post story about material found on a laptop computer believed to belong to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Taibbi, a longtime critic of online censorship, in a Twitter thread posted on Friday, described the company’s actions as “extraordinary steps to remove history” from Hunter Biden’s laptop. and alleged that Democrats have unbalanced access to Twitter tools that demand that tweets and accounts be deleted.

Elon Musk, who recently bought the social media company, had teased the posting of the emails to his personal account on Friday.

“What really happened with the Hunter Biden story being deleted by Twitter will be posted on Twitter at 5pm ET!” Musk had said before Taibbi’s thread.

Trump’s comments hinted at this alleged ‘revelation’ that the Democratic Party had worked closely with Twitter while once again claiming that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread voter fraud. .

The former president, who recently announced his third presidential bid, voiced his support for rioters during the deadly uprising at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a video released at a fundraiser, CNN reported.

Trump is also facing backlash for inviting Holocaust denier white nationalist Nick Fuentes, an admirer of fascists such as Italy’s dictator Benito Mussolini, to a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort which was attended by also attended rapper Kanye West – who has recently made numerous anti-Semitic remarks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/12/03/trump-calls-for-termination-us-constitution-truth-social-post/7101670117919/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

