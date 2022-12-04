Trump calls for suspending Constitution, drawing rebuke from White House





The White House issued a stern rebuke on Saturday after former President Donald Trump suggested suspending the Constitution in his ongoing crusade to discredit the 2020 election results.

Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, calling the Constitution a sacrosanct document. .

You can’t just love America when you win, he added.

Trump’s post on the Truth Social platform reiterated baseless claims he’s made since 2020 that the election was stolen. But he went further by suggesting the country abandon one of its founding documents.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump wrote.

The post came a day after new Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed he would expose how Twitter had engaged in suppressing free speech in the run-up to the 2020 election. But his files Twitter did not show that the tech giant bowed to the will of the Democrats.

UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES AN UNPRECEDENTED CURE! Trump followed in another article Saturday afternoon on Truth Social.

Trump, who last month announced he would run for president again, helped launch Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Musk said he would allow Trump to return to Twitter, but the former president did not join the platform.

Trump’s sustained and unfounded attacks on the 2020 election outcome culminated in his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol. Many GOP candidates also echoed his false claims ahead of this year’s midterms, but lost their efforts to win key state offices.

In the weeks following the midterm elections, Trump continued to claim the 2020 election was rigged as he announced his next run for the White House.

The Democratic National Committee condemned his remarks on Saturday, as did several other politicians.

Trump’s words and actions are unacceptable, they fuel hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) wrote in a tweet.

Trump just called for a suspension of the Constitution and it’s the straw that breaks the camel’s back for zero Republicans, especially those who call themselves constitutional conservatives, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) wrote on Twitter.

As he has done before, the former president also urged GOP leaders to weigh in on his claims.

I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS and all the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the 2020 presidential election approved and discarded fast enough, are thinking now? he wrote in a later post on Truth Social on Saturday.

