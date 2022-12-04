Boris Johnson filmed Matt Hancock’s resignation speech on his mobile phone





Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson allegedly filmed Matt Hancock’s resignation speech on a mobile phone during the Premiers Checkers retreat. Mr Hancock detailed the time he was forced to resign as health secretary after his affair with Gina Coladangelo in the latest extract from his pandemic diaries which is serialized in the Mail on Sunday. The shamed Tory MP said Mr Johnson was the kindest of confidants during the controversy which saw him break Covid guidelines to engage in an extramarital affair. Describing his resignation from Checkers, Mr. Hancock writes: In the end, the great machinery of state was nowhere. It was just me and the prime minister, fumbling with an iPhone. He stood on the grass, holding the phone as I said my part. It took a few tries to get it right. He nodded in such sympathetic encouragement throughout the first take that the camera bobbed up and down. In the end, it wasn’t perfect, but I was beyond caring: I had to get it out. Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock pictured near Downing Street in September 2020 ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock pictured near Downing Street in September 2020 (Getty Images) When it became clear the matter was coming to light, Mr Hancock said the Prime Minister assured him he could continue even though he and Ms Coladangelo were pictured kissing in his office in violation of its own social distancing guidelines. But after the story broke The sun last year he said he found himself increasingly isolated politically and had no choice but to resign. Resignation speech by Matt Hancocks, allegedly filmed by Boris Johnson ” height=”952″ width=”1572″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:60.5598%"/> Resignation speech by Matt Hancocks, allegedly filmed by Boris Johnson (PENNSYLVANIA) In private, I still received positive messages from colleagues. In public, few were prepared to defend me. Politically, I was increasingly isolated, he writes. I went to Checkers to see the PM. I explained that I had thought about what had happened and how it had made people feel – and that my decision was made. The damage to my family and the government was too great. I told Boris that I had to quit. Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock pictured with Gina Coladangelo on day one of the Conservative Party Conference in September 2019 ” height=”1419″ width=”1891″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=3)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”4″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0397%"/> Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock pictured with Gina Coladangelo on day one of the Conservative Party Conference in September 2019 (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Hancock also detailed the moment he received the call from The sun saying they knew about his infidelity. The former health secretary said he immediately knew what I should do. i needed to say [my wife] Martha right away, because it had to be me and no one else. I also knew I had to tell the kids it was going to be incredibly painful, but I couldn’t hide from them forever. The publication of his diaries coincides with his return from Australia to Westminster after his stint on ITV Im A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-matt-hancock-resignation-b2238404.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos