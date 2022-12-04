Navy Day 2022 Wishes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Congress and others salute the warriors of the sea, salute their bravery



On Sunday, Union Ministers, Senior Leaders and Politicians took to their official social media handles to salute Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day 2022. Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 to honor the achievements and role of the Indian Navy and brave personnel. Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Congress party and others wished sea warriors on this day.Indian Navy Day 2022: commemoration of India’s Operation Trident which destroyed the port of Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 Wishes for Navy Day 2022: Best wishes on Navy Day to all Navy personnel and their families. In India, we are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has staunchly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/nGxoWxVLaz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022 Today, on Indian Navy Day, we salute the brave warriors of the Indian Navy who serve the nation with all their heart, pride and might. We honor their courage, their sacrifice and their dedication to our country. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/7u8L82oaCM Congress (@INCIndia) December 3, 2022 Salutations to the lion-hearted guardians of our seas on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is globally recognized for its unparalleled professionalism and indomitable courage. The nation is indebted to our warriors of the sea for their selfless service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/kSBlWtbL1H Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 4, 2022 Salutations to all @IndianNavy personal on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of our nation’s security by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of the gallantry, courage, commitment and professionalism of the Indian Navy. pic.twitter.com/3UA77vBIH1 Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2022 Tribute to the savior of the Indian borders, our Indian Navy! On the occasion of #IndianNavyDaywe thank our naval warriors for safeguarding our maritime borders with their invincible spirit and fearless bravery! pic.twitter.com/PSZAjoifpn Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 4, 2022 (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and insights from the world of social media including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embedded directly from the social media account of the user and LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, and LatestLY assumes no responsibility in this regard.)

