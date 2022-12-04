Why countries that usually don’t see dissent now see their people protestingExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We’ll start by reflecting on something you may have seen and wondered about — the protests we see in countries where this kind of public dissent is not the norm.

MARTIN: It was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, more recently, China. Now people from these countries have taken to the streets for different reasons. In Russia, it was to protest against the country’s invasion of Ukraine and forced conscription. In Iran, it is about the death of a young woman in police custody after being arrested for breaking the country’s strict dress code. And last weekend in China, protests began against China’s strict zero COVID policy. These acts of defiance, however, are rare and have serious consequences. Some demonstrators were arrested, others killed. But despite this, the protests continue, some even demanding the resignation of their leaders, which is very unusual.

But we wanted to know if these movements, although started for different reasons, have a connection and if they tell us something broader about the current state of power in authoritarian regimes. So we called Larry Diamond. He is a professor of political science and sociology at Stanford University and studies democracies. And he is with us now. Professor Diamond, welcome. Thank you very much for joining us.

LARRY DIAMOND: Thank you, Michael.

MARTIN: So, to begin with, I wonder if you see a line through these manifestations.

DIAMOND: Well, there’s an amazing line, and one of the things is that regimes have done a terrible job of meeting people’s expectations and governing in a way that people find acceptable and tolerable. Of course, the colossal disaster that Putin inflicted on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine is particularly noteworthy in this regard. But you look at the long-standing disaster that the Islamic Republic has been in Iran due to its ineffective modes of governance and now in China, with the zero COVID policy that has inflicted misery on hundreds of millions of Chinese people who have had to live these neo-totalitarian confinements. And then the second line, Michel, is that suddenly, each regime is facing a crisis of legitimacy now. It is a sharp decline in the belief that the regime really has the right to govern.

MARTIN: So all of these countries have oversight mechanisms, right? – that you wonder how people can even organize to protest. And so, what do you think these protests say about the control or lack of control of its people in these countries?

DIAMOND: So I think in the particular case of China, we learn two things. And one is sobering, and the other is more optimistic. The sobering thing, aptly reported recently in The New York Times, is that China now has such a massive, triangulated surveillance system that it has multiple ways of tracking down people who have protested. They still have quite extensive networks of human informants. What we are learning on the other side, and which is more encouraging in the case of China, is that there are still leaks and cracks in the surveillance system. And when people get really angry and protests happen simultaneously in large numbers, there is a kind of push effect that overwhelms the mechanism of social and political control.

MARTIN: I think people who believe that these are oppressive authoritarian regimes that want something different for the citizens of these countries, they look at this, and they think, is regime change possible?

DIAMOND: So that’s of course the question that people are ultimately asking. In China, I think the regime – some sort of change in the nature of the regime is probably still a long way off because, first of all, there were a lot of people on the streets in several Chinese cities at the same time, and they seem to have let go of their fear and are not just asking for better government policies. They want freedom. But at the same time, we don’t know what Chinese public opinion really is. And if Xi Jinping can manage to build a more flexible and rational system to meet the challenge of COVID and if he can revive economic growth, then he can probably survive and restore political stability for some time to come.

In the case of Russia, I think there is growing evidence of elite and public dissatisfaction with Putin’s incompetence to continue the war in Ukraine and possibly start the war. The problem is that there is also plenty of evidence that the most serious and credible opposition to Vladimir Putin comes from the radical right, who believe he hasn’t done enough to flatten Ukraine and fully mobilize the society. We must all bear in mind the possibility that change may come from other authoritarian circles.

I’ll just note that in the case of Iran, I think it’s the regime, of the three we’re talking about, that’s the most distressed and the most vulnerable. They already had – you will recall – a national uprising in 2009, the Green movement, after massively rigged elections that looked like they could topple the regime. And yes, the regime was panicked and very defensive. It is therefore a recurrent phenomenon in Iran. And I think it’s very clear here that, as Iranian human rights activist and Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi said at Stanford on Wednesday night, probably 80% of the country at this point is with the protesters. and against the regime.

MARTIN: It was Larry Diamond. He’s a professor at Stanford University, and he’s an authority on Democratic movements, as we’ve discussed. Professor Diamond, thank you very much for speaking to us.

DIAMOND: Thank you, Michael.

