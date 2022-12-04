Trump is still the go-to guy for hating the GOP





How far will Donald Trump go? Well, he recently celebrated Thanksgiving dinner with some controversial guests, including right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes as well as rapper and designer Ye (formerly Kanye West).

Fuentes is a white nationalist and Holocaust denier. Ye faces ever-increasing backlash for anti-Semitic statements and support for White Lives Matter sentiments. Ye also recently told Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, I love Hitler.

This is a new low even for former President Trump.

You would think that such a wildly unpopular politician would have tried to do something constructive to rehabilitate his image right after launching a campaign for the presidency. But Trump apparently doubled down on racism and hate to honor the holiday.

There is a method to Trump’s madness. He seems to believe that there are enough voters who are themselves or unbothered by racists, anti-Semites, white nationalists and election deniers to lead him through the GOP nomination campaign in road to a rematch against President Joe Biden. Trump’s dinner last week with Fuentes and Ye was an appetizer for a presidential campaign that will likely try to shore up the party hardliners behind his candidacy.

He is right. If Trump hangs on to his base in the Republican primaries with a host of candidates, he could win every state delegate to the Republican National Convention. His problem is that every step he takes to appease right-wing extremists in the GOP nomination campaign makes it harder for him to beat Biden in the general election.

Trump’s early announcement suggests he sees Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) coming quickly into the rearview mirror. Fox News appears to be settling down with its former idol and warming up to the Governor. Controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has a celebrity following, just endorsed DeSantis. Prominent GOP politicians have openly criticized the former president.

DeSantis is a committed conservative without the personal and legal baggage that makes Trump so unpopular with swing voters. DeSantis is a United States Navy veteran with young children and a wife who survived cancer.

The governor won a big re-election victory with strong support from Hispanic voters, cementing GOP dominance in the Sunshine State. His forthcoming book, The Courage To Be Free, outlines the message of the gubernatorial presidential campaign. He will wage war on the media, wake up businesses and the liberal elite. It will be Trump’s conservative populist theme with a kinder, softer face.

The governor has a flair for the dramatic, which will serve him well in a race against Trump. Amid the midterm campaign, DeSantis managed to pull off a PR stunt that delighted true GOP believers and earned him national exposure by deceptively recruiting migrants who arrived in Texas seeking asylum. with a promise of employment, housing, and free air travel to Boston. instead of being dumped in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts without any of the promised resources or assistance. A Trump masquerade if there ever was one.

But DeSantis faces his own challenges on his path to the Republican coronation. The GOP establishment is unhappy with Trump, but he still has plenty of support from rank-and-file Republicans and maintains a lead over the governor in the early rounds of the trial. Trump is still the go-to guy for right-wing haters.

DeSantis will quickly become a target for other Republican presidential candidates. The fight for the GOP nod will likely come down to two candidates Trump and someone else. Now it’s a contest between Trump and DeSantis. Eventually, one of the other Republican candidates will focus on knocking out DeSantis to get a clean shot at Trump. There are several Republican White House hopefuls waiting in the wings like former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin.

We learned from the midterm results that Biden was unpopular but the alternative, Trump, was insufferable. Midterms are traditionally a referendum on the president, but the national Election Day poll indicated almost as many voters voted against the former president as the incumbent.

The Russian Oil Debacle Are Democrats about to quietly skip 2024 in preparation for 2028?

Biden is in a stronger position than he was before Election Day. The surprising Democratic performance, lukewarm GOP campaigning and Trumps 2024 campaign announcement may have chilled jets of ambitious young Democrats, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who worry about age and performance of presidents.

Biden has beaten Trump before, and Democrats who have questions about where presidents stand think he’s the safest bet to do it again. These Democrats fear he will have a hard time against DeSantis. But rightly or wrongly, the specter of another Trump presidency haunts Democrats more than the prospect of a newcomer like DeSantis with fewer flaws in his career and on his record.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster and CEO of Bannon Communications Research. His podcast, Deadline DC with Brad Bannon, airs on Periscope TV and the Progressive Voices Network. Follow him on Twitter @BradBannon.

