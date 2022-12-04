Former senior CIA official surfaces as key adviser to Imran





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is apparently taking advice from a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) number two on how to mend his ties to the United States. In March, Khan, approaching the no-confidence motion against him, said Washington DC was behind national efforts to impeach him. However, in an interview published in the Financial Times on November 12, Khan announced that he no longer blamed the United States for his impeachment and that he was ready to work for a dignified relationship with Washington if he was again elected Prime Minister. probably thanks to the advice of Robert Grenier, a former senior CIA officer, now retired. Grenier spent 27 years at the CIA. During those nearly three decades, he headed the CIA’s station in Pakistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad, a period that coincided with the tumultuous period of 1999-2002. He was later appointed Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East and South Asia. Grenier then ran the CIA’s basic training facility, The Farm. He became director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center, which manages all CIA counterterrorism operations worldwide. Grenier was previously the CIA’s White House representative during the Iraq campaign. He was removed from his post after a year in the post in February 2006 by then-CIA chief Porter Goss, reportedly for not being aggressive enough in pursuing al-Qaeda leaders and of its networks. The Sunday Guardian contacted Grenier, over a two-week period, seeking his views and answers on these Khan-related developments, but he chose not to respond. Imran Khan on November 26, in another surprising move, speaking from Rawalpindi, announced that he was canceling the long march to Islamabad, which he had started in late October, due to the chaos and havoc that was likely to ensue. His decision came hours after Asim Munir, with whom Khan shares a strained relationship, was appointed Pakistan’s new army chief of staff on November 24, replacing Qamar Javed Bajwa. The said march was undertaken by Khan to put pressure on the rulers. of the ruling party and uniformed men from Rawalpindi headquarters to bring forward the August 2023 parliamentary elections. , aim to position Khan as a stable bankable leader in the eyes of those who matter in Washington, rather than an eccentric individual as his past actions might have suggested. Khan’s growing popularity and the failed assassination attempt on him boosted his chances of returning to power in August next year. Grenier, due to the political regime change in Washington, now has more influence on the Hill, which he will likely leverage in the coming days to improve the perception of Khans. He is currently associated with a strategic consulting firm based in Westport, Connecticut.

