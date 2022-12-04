Protests against Corona in China: Xi Jinping gives the first relaxation! | Politics





Chinese dictator Xi Jinping (69) has shaken the regime with his tough Corona policy: people across the country not only an end to the eternal lockdowns, but also: Down with the Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping! Now the regime is giving in and at least relaxing a bit. The first corona test sites were dismantled in Beijing on Friday, because in the capital you no longer need a negative result to go to the supermarket. Corona testing sites were first dismantled in Beijing on Friday Photo: Getty Images In Wuxi (near Shanghai), a man escaped confinement with his car on Saturday and ran through the barrier of his building Photo: whyyoutouzhele/twitter In the neighboring city of Tianjin and in the metropolis of Shenzhen, the obligation to test on buses and trains has also been relaxed. Further easing is expected to follow next week. Dictator Xi had hinted at a corona change behind closed doors in Beijing on Thursday. In China, Omicron replaced the significantly more lethal Delta variant, he claimed in an interview with EU Council President Charles Michel, as reported by Reuters, citing eyewitnesses. Hundreds of Chinese took to the streets of Beijing last Saturday against the regime, waving white papers to protest against censorship Photo: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS There were also protests in Hong Kong for a few days Photo: YAN ZHAO/AFP The regime fights the protests with the most modern methods Xi seems to want to let some steam out of the cauldron with the easing. ‘Cause it’s been bubbling for a week China as he has not done for more than ten years. Until a few days ago, in the surveillance state with its unscrupulous police, it was hard to imagine people demanding the dictator’s resignation and showing their faces at the same time. In fact, Xi Jinping is using the most modern police force and methods against the protests. The police use video facial recognition to create lists of participants and arrest some of them during demonstrations. The regime arrested several demonstrators what happened to them: completely unclear! Photo: AWNHG/AP Tech company Apple, on orders from the regime, has restricted the AirDrop feature on its iPhones to make it harder to stream videos and images of the protests. Cellphone maker Huawei reportedly even deleted videos from its customers’ devices showing the protests. And: According to the Wall Street Journal, the cyber authority on Tuesday issued new guidelines for companies, including companies ByteDance and Tencent Holdings. They are the Chinese owners of short video apps TikTok and Douyin. Businesses reportedly told to pay more attention to content related to protests, especially news about protests at universities and a high-rise building fire in western Xinjiang region that killed 10 people . read also

