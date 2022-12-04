Spox and White House Democrats slam Trump’s suggestion to end the Constitution





Former President Donald Trump has been criticized for suggesting the United States get rid of the Constitution. Trump’s calls came after Elon Musk posted material claiming Twitter had violated the First Amendment. A White House spokesman said Trump’s remarks should be “condemned.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to demand that the constitution be “terminated” following what he called “widespread fraud” by tech companies and Democrats.

“Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a Saturday post.

Trump’s new voter fraud charges came after Matt Taibbi, a Substack newsletter editor, posted a series of tweets titled “The Twitter Files.” The tweets, which Taibbi said he posted after agreeing to “certain terms,” ​​revealed internal communications between Twitter employees who made the decision to remove a New York Post article about Hunter Biden in 2020.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, claimed the files were proof that Twitter interfered in the 2020 election by suppressing free speech, which academics have refuted.

Trump also falsely claims that he has been the rightful winner of the 2020 election for two years now.

In a statement to CNN, White House spokesman Andrew Bates called for Trump’s words to be “universally condemned.”

“You can’t just love America when you win,” Bates said in a statement to CNN.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell also responded on Twitter on his personal account, wondering “how many ‘Republicans’ called themselves ‘Constitutional Conservatives’ during the Obama years???”

On his political account, @RepSwalwell, the Rep responded to a tweet from California Rep. Kevin McCarthy that promised Republicans would read the Constitution in the House if McCarthy becomes Speaker of the House next year.

“Looks like the Constitution doesn’t matter much to your boss,” Swalwell wrote.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 3, 2022

Another California Representative, Ted Lieu, also responded to McCarthy, saying he should make sure Trump “watches” him when he reads the Constitution.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar took the opportunity to urge voters to vote for Georgia Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election. Warnock, a Democrat, is running against a Republican, former football star Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump. The race would determine whether or not Democrats will have a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

Virginia Rep. Dan Boyer tweeted that Trump’s comments “stir up hatred and political violence.”

“Days after Trump dined with men who praise Hitler and the Nazis, he demands the ‘termination’ of the Constitutional election process so he can be illegally reinstated,” Boyer wrote. “Trump’s words and actions are unacceptable, they fuel hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous.”

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

