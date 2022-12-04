UK and Greece in secret talks over Parthenon Marbles held by British Museum: report

The British Museum and the Greek Prime Minister are at an advanced stage of secret talks over the possible return of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday.
The ancient sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were taken from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and have since been held by the British Museum. Greece wants them back.
Behind-the-scenes talks between British Museum chairman George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have been taking place in London since November 2021, the Ta Nea daily reported.
He said the latest talks took place in a hotel this week, when Mitsotakis was in the British capital to promote Greek business interests.
Delicate negotiations between Osborne, a former British finance minister, and the Greek leader were at an advanced stage, but Greek officials warned they could still hit a deadlock at the eleventh hour, according to the newspaper.
It is possible that a mutually beneficial solution can be found. The Parthenon sculptures can be reunited and at the same time the concerns of the British Museum can be addressed, the ANA-MPA Mitsotakis news agency reported on Monday.
I understand that there is a dynamic. I speak consciously of reunification of the Sculptures and not of return.
The British Museum released a statement on Saturday saying it wants a new partnership between the Parthenon and Greece and is ready to talk about it in Athens.
(But) we are operating within the law and are not going to dismantle our large collection, because it tells a unique story of our common humanity, he stressed.
The Parthenon temple was built on the Acropolis in the 5th century BCE to honor Athena, the patron goddess of Athens.
In the early 19th century, workers removed entire friezes from the monument by order of the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Lord Elgin.
Elgin sold the Marbles to the British government, which in 1817 passed them on to the British Museum, where they remain one of its most prized exhibits.
Athens insists the sculptures were stolen.
Successive Greek governments have failed to significantly advance the dispute.
In March 2021, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ta Nea that he understood the strength of the feelings of the Greek people on the issue.
But reiterating Britain’s long-standing position, he insisted the sculptures had been legally acquired by Lord Elgin, in accordance with the laws in force at the time.
In January, the Times newspaper, a longtime supporter of the British Museum on the issue, changed its position.
Times and circumstances change. The sculptures belong to Athens. They must now return there, specifies the daily.
