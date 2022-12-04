Twitter accepted requests from Trump White House and Biden to remove posts





In 2020, it was “routine” for Twitter to grant content removal requests, said journalist Matt Taibbi. These requests came from both the White House and the Biden campaign during the election cycle. Elon Musk, who highlighted Taibbi’s reporting, spoke out against Team Biden’s actions. Loading Something is loading.

Twitter in 2020 has granted requests from President Donald Trump’s White House and candidate Joe Biden’s campaign to remove content, according to a thread posted Friday by freelance journalist Matt Taibbi.

The lengthy Twitter thread, dubbed “The Twitter Files”, was put forward by Elon Musk, billionaire owner of the social media platform and self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”. The thread mostly included internal communications and other details about Twitter’s controversial decision to remove a New York Post report regarding the laptop of Biden’s son, Hunter, in October 2020.

But Taibbi also touched on other content moderation actions, writing that in 2020 it was “routine” for Twitter to receive content removal requests from third-party actors.

“Both parties had access to these tools. For example, in 2020 requests from the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored,” he said, adding that “celebrities and unknowns could be deleted or reviewed on request”. of a political party. »

In a sample request, Taibbi shared an email among Twitter staff that listed five tweets Biden’s team asked them to review. Another Twitter employee replied that the tweets had been “addressed”.

Taibbi did not provide any details about the content of the tweets. Several of the tweets archived in the Wayback Machine appeared to include images of Hunter Biden that allegedly violated Twitter’s terms of service under its non-consensual nudity policy.

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Musk responded to the screenshot of the request, writing, “If that’s not a violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution, what is?”

In another tweet, he added, “Twitter acting on its own to suppress free speech is not a violation of the 1st Amendment, but acting under government orders to suppress free speech without oversight. judiciary, the east.”

The Biden campaign was a private entity and not the government at the time of the request. The Trump White House, however, was the government, but Musk did not respond to reports that they had also made and obtained demands.

Taibbi did not provide evidence that the White House or the Biden campaign “ordered” or coerced Twitter to remove content. The government asking a private company to do something and the company agreeing is not in itself a violation of the First Amendment, as David French wrote in The Atlantic.

Taibbi did not include additional details or a sample White House request.

Taibbi wrote that the request and delete system “wasn’t balanced” and favored Democrats, citing campaign donations made by Twitter staff. He did not provide evidence that the system favored Democrats or that tweets had been deleted that did not violate the terms of service.

However, Twitter’s controversial decision to initially block the Post’s story about Hunter Biden, the primary focus of Taibbi’s thread, primarily impacted Republicans: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was temporarily banned from her personal Twitter account after sharing the story. But within days, Twitter reversed its initial response to block the story entirely, and the company’s former CEO Jack Dorsey and others said the original decision was wrong.

Twitter, Musk and Taibbi did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/twitter-granted-requests-from-trump-white-house-biden-remove-posts-2022-12

