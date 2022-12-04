PDIP triggers rally of Jokowi volunteers



Jokowi frequents the United Archipelago. ©Liputan6.com/Faizal Fanani

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo visited the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium to meet his volunteers. Dressed in a white shirt, he got hundreds of his supporters excited ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The event titled ‘United Archipelago’ makes IDP angry On this occasion, Jokowi explained a number of accomplishments he had made during his tenure as President. Starting with the development of infrastructure so that Indonesia can stand up among the great countries of the world. This was seen at the G20 summit in Bali. interesting way, Jokowi reveal the characteristics of a leader thinking of his people. The leader can be seen from the look on his face to his gray hair. And these characteristics are considered to lead to the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo who is expected to be one of the presidential candidates in 2024. “I repeat, being a leader who thinks of people shows in his appearance, in the wrinkles on his face. If his face is neat, clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful. See also, look at his hair. If his hair is all white, yes, that’s people thinking that,” he said at the United Archipelago Movement event in Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, JakartaSaturday (26/11). After the event was held, PDIP suddenly reacted. The party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri saw that the united archipelago of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) was not only made up of volunteers Jokowi. Because there are parties that are committed to participating as volunteers in the event. 2 of 3 pages

The PDI Perjuangan politician, Deddy Yevri Sitorus revealed that this figure is the special staff of the millennium president as well as the chairman of the Organizing Committee (OC) Aminuddin Ma’ruf. This belief was reinforced because there were no big names who initiated the volunteers. Jokowi who was present at the Nusantara Bersatu event. “Are they Jokowi volunteers? As far as I know, those from the Islamic recitation boarding school mobilized by Aminuddin,” Deddy said, during an interview at DPR RI’s Nusantara I building, Senayan, Jakarta. The differences intensified after a video was released between Jokowi volunteers who are also the head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Ramdhani and Jokowi. ©2022 Merdeka.com Benny told the party what to do, which he called the opponent. Because of his enthusiasm to fight, he suggested that amplification or dissemination of information about government programs and successes be done. “If you want to fight on the ground, we’ll have more. If you don’t allow us to fight on the ground against them, law enforcement will have to,” Benny said in the video. Knowing this, the president of the PDIP DPP, Said Abdullah, asked Jokowi to leave the volunteer. He referred to Jokowi’s achievements during his leadership, considered to have left a legacy. “In my opinion, too bad, the legacy is extraordinary, the soft landing will be delicious. If there are volunteers ‘like that’, leave them. They are not volunteers,” he said. he declares. 3 out of 3 pages