Politics
PDIP triggers rally of Jokowi volunteers
Jokowi frequents the United Archipelago. ©Liputan6.com/Faizal Fanani
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo visited the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium to meet his volunteers. Dressed in a white shirt, he got hundreds of his supporters excited ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The event titled ‘United Archipelago’ makes IDP angry
On this occasion, Jokowi explained a number of accomplishments he had made during his tenure as President. Starting with the development of infrastructure so that Indonesia can stand up among the great countries of the world. This was seen at the G20 summit in Bali.
interesting way, Jokowi reveal the characteristics of a leader thinking of his people. The leader can be seen from the look on his face to his gray hair. And these characteristics are considered to lead to the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo who is expected to be one of the presidential candidates in 2024.
“I repeat, being a leader who thinks of people shows in his appearance, in the wrinkles on his face. If his face is neat, clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful. See also, look at his hair. If his hair is all white, yes, that’s people thinking that,” he said at the United Archipelago Movement event in Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, JakartaSaturday (26/11).
After the event was held, PDIP suddenly reacted. The party led by Megawati Soekarnoputri saw that the united archipelago of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) was not only made up of volunteers Jokowi. Because there are parties that are committed to participating as volunteers in the event.
2 of 3 pages
The PDI Perjuangan politician, Deddy Yevri Sitorus revealed that this figure is the special staff of the millennium president as well as the chairman of the Organizing Committee (OC) Aminuddin Ma’ruf. This belief was reinforced because there were no big names who initiated the volunteers. Jokowi who was present at the Nusantara Bersatu event.
“Are they Jokowi volunteers? As far as I know, those from the Islamic recitation boarding school mobilized by Aminuddin,” Deddy said, during an interview at DPR RI’s Nusantara I building, Senayan, Jakarta.
The differences intensified after a video was released between Jokowi volunteers who are also the head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Ramdhani and Jokowi.
©2022 Merdeka.com
Benny told the party what to do, which he called the opponent. Because of his enthusiasm to fight, he suggested that amplification or dissemination of information about government programs and successes be done.
“If you want to fight on the ground, we’ll have more. If you don’t allow us to fight on the ground against them, law enforcement will have to,” Benny said in the video.
Knowing this, the president of the PDIP DPP, Said Abdullah, asked Jokowi to leave the volunteer. He referred to Jokowi’s achievements during his leadership, considered to have left a legacy.
“In my opinion, too bad, the legacy is extraordinary, the soft landing will be delicious. If there are volunteers ‘like that’, leave them. They are not volunteers,” he said. he declares.
3 out of 3 pages
In fact, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto asked the volunteers not to reduce Jokowi’s success in maneuvering ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He pointed out that the PDIP had refused and strongly criticized the volunteers’ maneuvers and relatives of Jokowi who continued to discuss the presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election.
He recalled that the character of Jokowi’s leadership is to come down to meet people. Not the mobilization of volunteers like what happened at the GBK a few days ago.
“PDI Perjuangan calls on President Jokowi’s ring one not to act until you are happy (ABS) and really fight to get the achievement-rich leadership of Pak Jokowi on the right track. Even the Pak Jokowi’s achievements are for the Indonesian people and the world, not for small groups that continue to maneuver power,” he said.
©Liputan6.com/Faizal Fanani
United Nusantara event organizer Silvester Matutina responded to Hasto’s insinuation that the volunteer event was not about making faces at Jokowi. The General President of Red and White Solidarity stressed that the United Archipelago was not a private event for a few people. However, it was a friendly event for the volunteer elements with Jokowi.
Volunteers also celebrated Jokowi’s success in leading for about eight years. Some of Jokowi’s achievements are physical development, human resources, digital infrastructure, post-pandemic economic growth, to Indonesia’s success in becoming a host of international events.
“Oiya, there are comments about ABS, right? Not ABS, but ARS. As long as people are happy. They miss meeting their leaders, let’s try to organize the forum,” he concluded.
The PDIP’s request to leave volunteers turned out to be only casually answered by Jokowi. He just laughed when asked about it, while looking at his hands on his stomach. Next to him, Coordinating Minister of Economy and Chairman of Golkar Airlangga Hartarto also laughed at the question. The Governor of Bank Indonesia also smiled.
The former governor of DKI Jakarta did not answer this question. Jokowi then left the media team with a show of hands. The expression ends the question and answer session.
[fik]
Read also:
Jokowi number of 3 periods, Fadli Zon: If the election cycle changes, it is dangerous for the country
Hasto criticizes Nusantara Bersatu, Jokowi’s volunteer: there is no problem with the PDIP
MPR: The presidential speech for three periods has a closed book
Musra Jokowi will meet the secretary general of the PDIP, discuss what?
The volunteers admit that there are those who support the three periods of Jokowi
Jokowi’s Volunteer Musra Results in East Asia and Hong Kong on Presidential Candidates: Reward Wins a Landslide
Jokowi’s reaction to the PDIP’s request to leave the volunteers
|
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/politik/pdip-tersulut-aksi-kumpul-relawan-jokowi-hot-issue.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PDIP triggers rally of Jokowi volunteers
- Google Nest Mini is back at just $18 today
- Pathways for tomorrow students compete in the international competition of health professions | tidings
- Twitter accepted requests from Trump White House and Biden to remove posts
- Pope: We are all part of the same vulnerable humanity
- Graham Arnold enjoys the success of Australia’s platinum generation | Australia
- Astronauts Install New Solar Array Outside International Space Station – Spaceflight Now
- The man has more than 117 children
- The U.S. economy won’t collapse under the “weight” of the Fed based on how these sectors perform despite inflation and oil risks
- China’s police state targets zero Covid protesters
- The USA was eliminated from the World Cup, losing to the Netherlands 3-1
- Men’s Fashion Advice: Trendy Winter Style Guide for Men | fashion trends