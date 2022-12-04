What Xi Jinping thinks, and why it matters

Xi Jinping began his third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China in October. It is guided by ideology that Xi rules his country with an iron fist, says former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. A reading grid that Westerners would do well to use to better understand the springs of the decisions at the head of the Chinese state. And guard against it.

The geopolitical issue dominating debate in the Western world today is, unsurprisingly, the rise of Xi Jinping’s China, and the challenge it poses to American power. the approach of the 20eChinese Communist Party Congress (CPC) [tenu du16 au 22octobre]As the Chinese president maneuvered to consolidate his power and secure a third term, Western scholars sought to decode his vision of the world and his ambitions for China.

However, an important current of thought remained absent from this attempt: Marxism-Leninism. It’s strange, because this has been China’s official ideology since 1949. But the broadcast is understandable, since most Western thinkers long ago came to regard communist ideology as de facto tainted. And this even in China, where, head of the CCP at the end of the 1970s, Deng Xiaoping discarded the Marxist-Leninist orthodoxy of his predecessor, Mao Zedong, in favor of a kind of state capitalism. His successors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao followed suit, developing the role of the market in the domestic economy and adopting a foreign policy aimed at increasing China’s participation in a US-led world economic order.

But Xi abruptly ended this pragmatic and non-ideological governance. Instead, he defined a new form of Marxist nationalism that now shapes Chinese politics, economics and foreign affairs. With him, it is ideology that guides policy and not the other way around. He returned politics to the Leninist left, economics to the Marxist left, and foreign politics to the nationalist right. He reasserted the CCP’s influence and control over all areas of public policy and private life, reinvigorated state enterprises, while imposing new restrictions on the private sector. At the same time, he stoked nationalism with an increasingly compelling foreign policy, armed with the Marxist-inspired belief that history always proves China right, and that a world rooted in Chinese power would result in a fairer international order. In short, the rise of Xi Jinping reflects the great return of man-made ideology.

Historical materialism and dialectical materialism

Despite their abstract and misunderstood character [en Occident]his ideas have profound implications for China’s domestic and foreign policy, and therefore for the rest of the world.

In his writings, Xi Jinping draws on historical materialism to place the Chinese revolution in world history, China’s transition to a more advanced stage of socialism necessarily accompanied by the decline of capitalist systems. through the prism of dialectical materialism, he presents his program as a step forward in an ever-escalating struggle between the CCP, on the one hand, and the reactionary forces within (an insolent private sector, Western-influenced NGOs, religious movements) and abroad (the United States and its allies), on the other hand.

These concepts are taken very seriously by the CCP elites. This is naturally based on the same kind of economic and strategic advice that usually guides Western regimes. But within the Chinese regime, Marxism-Leninism remains the main ideological source of a vision of the world which historically vindicates China and portrays the United States as a country destined to disappear, because it is plagued by internal political contradictions and plagued by an inevitable decline of capitalism. This will mark, according to Xi Jinping, the true end of history.

The decadence begins in the ideological realm

In 2013, barely five months after his appointment as party secretary general, at the Central Conference on Ideology and Propaganda in Beijing, Xi Jinping delivered a speech, the content of which was known three months later, thanks to leaks. He dwelled on the risks of ideological weakening such as that which led to the collapse of Soviet communism, on the role of the West in fomenting ideological division in China, and on the need to suppress all forms of dissent. The disintegration of a regime often begins in the ideological realm, he had declared. Political unrest and regime change can happen overnight, but ideological evolution is a long-term process, he continued, warning:

The slightest breach on the ideological level makes the other lines of defense very difficult to hold.

Mass with PCC is in the right line, he had assured his audience, encouraging them not to be evasive, shy, and not mincing words in its relations with Western countries, the objective of which, according to him, was to compete with us to win the hearts of the popular masses, with the ultimate goal of overthrowing the CCP leadership and the Chinese socialist regime.

A Purification Movement Within the CCP

It involved going after anyone fosters dissent and discord. A purge of the CCP ensued, accomplished by eliminating anything resembling political or institutional opposition. A decade of anti-corruption campaign had begun even before the speech. Subsequently, a rectification campaign led to a new round of purges in the party apparatus. Elsewhere, Xi reasserted party control over the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the police, and centralized cybersecurity and surveillance systems. Finally, in 2019, he launched an educational campaign within the party on the theme: Let’s not forget the original purpose of the party, let’s keep our mission in mind!

By the end of his first term, it had already become clear that Xi wanted to transform the CCP into a great church of reinvigorated secular faith, no less!

The trajectory of China’s economic policy under Xi from a consensus in favor of pro-market reforms to increased party and state intervention has been uneven, contested and sometimes contradictory. Indeed, at the end of 2013, the CPC Central Committee adopted a document on the economy with a remarkable reformist character, soberly titled Resolution. This text presents a series of measures that allow the market to play a decisive role in resource allocation. But the implementation of this system gradually slowed down to a halt in 2015, while state-owned companies benefited from trillions of dollars of investments between 2015 and 2021, a massive injection of subsidies that put the Chinese state back at the center of economic policy.

A new economic orthodoxy

During the 19eCPC Congress, a 2017,