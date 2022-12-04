Politics
Displaced Syrians fear Turkish threats could spark another exodus
Syria’s bitter conflict has already uprooted Ahmed Yassin and his family on several occasions, but they now fear that a threat of a Turkish offensive will force them to flee the muddy camp they call home.
The 34-year-old, his wife and two children live in Sandaf, in Syria’s Aleppo province, just south of the border with Turkey, and under the control of Turkish-backed rebels.
“Earning a living is difficult,” the worker in the impoverished camp told AFP, as sheep grazed by the roadside nearby.
“In addition to all that we have been through — misery, lack of job opportunities and poverty… we are again at risk of displacement.”
On November 20, Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish-held areas in Syria and Iraq in response to a deadly bombing in Istanbul the previous week.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a new ground incursion into northern Syria to take control of three Kurdish-held areas. One of them, Tal Rifaat, is less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from Sandaf.
Yassin recalls fleeing his hometown in neighboring Idlib province after fighting broke out there earlier in the civil war.
“We pray for God’s help and for us to return to our cities, our lands, our homes,” he said.
– ‘Last straw’ –
Since 2016, Turkey has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas in northern Syria.
His troops and their Syrian proxies hold swaths of the border, and Erdogan has long sought to establish a 30-kilometre (20-mile) deep “safe zone” along the entire length of the border.
Turkey has said its recent airstrikes in Syria have targeted the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers an offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkey has said the groups were behind the Istanbul bombing, a charge both organizations have denied.
At Sandaf camp, children, some barefoot, were playing on the ground between the tents.
Camp resident Mohammed Abu Ali said there had been sporadic shelling between opposing sides even before Turkey launched its aerial assault last month.
The 45-year-old, who lives with his five children, one of whom uses a wheelchair, said the fighting had left camp residents in “a state of panic and fear”.
“We hope that either a military operation will allow us to return home or that they will reach an agreement so that we can stay in the camp,” said Abu Ali, also from Idlib.
“All we want is…to live out the last days of our lives in our homes,” he said, standing by a clothesline stretched from his tent.
Human rights groups have warned that civilians on both sides of the front line will bear the brunt of any further outbreaks.
A resumption of conflict in northern Syria would be “the last straw for millions of people struggling with dire humanitarian conditions”, Save the Children and other groups warned this week.
A further upsurge in hostilities will potentially lead to “a new wave of displacement”, they said, urging all parties to protect civilians.
Any advance by Turkish-backed forces is likely to trigger a mass exodus of Kurdish civilians across the frontline, but any further outbreaks also raise fears for civilians in Turkish-held areas, with intense exchanges likely across the front line.
– Expect –
On the frontline in Tal Rifaat, Turkish-backed Syrian fighters watched from behind sandbags as thick fog shrouded the area.
At positions further east near Manbij – another target of the threatened Turkish ground offensive – a fighter smoked a cigarette by the roadside while others made tea in a cramped cinder block bunker.
Turkish-backed fighters were scattered along the front line without any heavy equipment, an AFP correspondent reported.
In some areas there were no fighters at all, while in others a few were resting inside their bases, some scrolling through their phones.
Government ally Russia deployed troop reinforcements to the Kurdish-held region of Tal Rifaat this week, while the United States warned Turkey not to disrupt operations against the Islamic State group in Syria in which Kurdish YPG fighters played a central role.
A Turkish-backed fighter near Tal Rifaat, who identified himself as Yussef Abu al-Majed, said he was eager to fight but had received no orders to attack.
If the Turkish-backed forces “do not have the green light from Turkey, they cannot act alone”, he said.
“And if Turkey does not have the American, Russian and Iranian green light, it cannot engage in military action” in northern Syria. Iran is the Syrian government’s other main foreign ally.
