Imran Khan admits Qamar Bajwa extension was a ‘mistake’





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called on the ruling coalition to hold talks on the date of general elections, noting that his party would wait until March, reported ARY News on Saturday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former prime minister said while the incumbent government was ready to hold elections by the end of March, it would not dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

However, he said, his party will not agree on a date after March and the assemblies will be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

We are ready to hold negotiations on the date of the general elections, the former prime minister said, citing the devastating economic situation as the reason for the constant demand from the PTI.

He noted that the country’s debt was steadily rising as the economy deteriorated. Existing rules will eventually run away and citizens will suffer, he said.

Imran Khan has warned he will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the government refuses to hold elections in March.

Speaking about the dissolution of the assemblies, the PTI Chairman noted that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi had sworn to follow his orders. Pervaiz Elahi gave me full power to dissolve the assembly whenever I want, he added.

Extension to former COAS Bajwa

In response to a question, the former Prime Minister said that his government’s decision to grant an extension to the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was a mistake.

While calling the decision a mistake, Imran Khan said no one should ever get an extension in the military. When we came to power, our government faced several problems, he said, adding that the extension to the former COAS Bajwa was inevitable.

I would trust anything ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell him that we are both thinking of the country; our only goal was to save the country, he said, adding that he did not know how he had been lied to and betrayed.

He further stated that he received a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding a game in progress, adding that his IB informant would inform him verbally and not in writing due to fears.

NAB was not under my control

Responding to a question about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Imran Khan said that at first he did not understand why the powerful were not held accountable. However, I later realized that the office was not under my control, he added.

It was under someone else’s control and the problem was that they didn’t consider bribery a bad practice, the PTI president added.

Accusing Zardaris of being involved in corruption cases in the past, Imran Khan said: It is an apocalyptic sign that Zardari is saying that I will be sent to prison by NAB.

The PTI leader, regarding his fewer seats in Sindh, said he would campaign in Sindh and defeat Zardari.

