Europe is not strong enough to oppose Russia without the United States: Prime Minister of Finland





During her visit to Australia, Sanna Marin, the leader of the future NATO member, stressed the importance of strengthening Europe’s defences. According to her, Europe is not strong enough to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its own and had to rely on American help. I have to be brutally honest with you, Europe is not strong enough right now, she said. We would be in trouble without the United States. In terms of military assistance, the United States is by far the largest provider. It has pledged $18.6 billion in support since the war began in February, according to a briefing from Britain’s House of Commons last month. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the European Union is the second largest donor, followed by the United Kingdom. However, their contributions pale in comparison to those of the United States. As European countries’ military stocks dwindle as they supply Ukraine, Ms Marin said more needs to be done to strengthen European defences, adding that Europe needs to build European defense capabilities, European defense industry, and be able to deal with a variety of scenarios. During his tenure, US President Donald Trump regularly criticized European NATO countries for not spending enough on defense. In 2020, the United States was estimated to spend just over 3.7% of its GDP on defense, while the average for European NATO members and Canada was 1.77%. During his speech, Prime Minister Marin then criticized attempts by some European countries to tighten ties with Russia over the past decades and said that this mindset had proven to be totally wrong. States like Poland and the Baltic States have warned European countries that Russia does not care about their economic ties, sanctions or anything else when it comes to invading Ukraine , she said. A series of sanctions were introduced by the EU and US, among others, to limit Russian resources to continue the war. After the start of the war, many countries in the European Union and NATO pledged to increase their defense spending. In February, Germany announced an additional $113 billion for its military and a constitutional commitment to NATO’s military spending target of 2% of GDP. In June, the UK, under then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said its defense spending would reach 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade. NATO member Stoltenberg also said that all NATO members must commit 2% of their GDP to ensure the military readiness of the alliance. And there have recently been calls for NATO members to increase their defense spending to 3% of GDP. Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, formally applied for NATO membership in May. Membership protocols were signed in July, although they still need to be ratified by all other members.

The source:

BBC, Reuters

