Kaesang-Erina Wedding Thanksgiving Ceremony, Jokowi not accepting donations?





Solo – The youngest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono will hold a marriage contract in Jogja and a thanksgiving event in Solo. The event organized in Solo will invite many guests. Invitation photos for the tasyakuran event held at Puro Mangkunegaran on Sunday (12/11/2022) have also started circulating. According to the photos of the invitations obtained, Kaesang and Erina’s invitations were off-white. When the cover of the envelope was opened, there was a green color of the velvet fabric and a golden flower image.



During the opening, the names of the two bride and groom were written, namely Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Sofia Gudono. The invitation also stated that the event was a reception to be held at Puro Mangkunegaran on December 11, 2022. In the invitation, there is a small barcode that invitees can access. In the small invitation there is also a time and a session for the recipient of the invitation. “Please bring this card as access to enter the building. This access card is valid for 2 people”, the sentence which is on the invitation. As of writing, the invitation provides for the time or time of the 5th session from 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. WIB. Then, under the barcode, it also says that the family of President Joko Widodo does not accept donations. “With without diminishing respect. Sorry, we do not accept donations in any form,” the invitation wrote. Previously, Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka said that to preempt fake invitations and “swarthy” guests, invitations were also equipped with barcodes. “I should have (It should have been) paid in instalments from Monday,” Gibran said on Wednesday (11/31). Gibran explained that his youngest sister’s wedding invitation was only printed in physical form. This means that there are no digital invitations distributed via social media. “There are no digital invites. Yesterday there were fake invites,” Gibran said. Gibran added that the invitations distributed were consistent with the names registered by the committee. The Kaesang-Erina wedding invitation is also equipped with a barcode, so there will be no dark guests. “All (the invitations) are physical, with barcodes,” he said. Watch the video “Funny! When Jan Ethes congratulates Kaesang, who is getting married“

