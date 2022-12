Official Chinese US President Xi Jinping ‘unwilling to accept Covid-19 vaccines’ despite protests

Protests in China against strict Covid restrictions. PA

Despite the difficulties China is facing with Covid-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains reluctant to accept Western vaccines, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday. She added that while the recent protests in the country do not pose a threat to the power of the Communist Party, they may have an impact on her personal position. During a speech at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Haines said that despite the social and economic impact of the new virus, the Chinese leader is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West and instead relies on a vaccine in China that just isn't as effective against Omicron. Reuters quoted Haines as saying, Seeing the protests and the response to them goes against the narrative he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more efficient in government. She said the United States does not see her as a threat to stability. at this point, or regime change, or something like that, however, how that develops will be important for Xi's position. Despite daily Covid cases in China near historic highs, several cities are trying to ease testing and quarantine requirements in response to Xi's zero-Covid policy, which has precipitated a severe economic downturn and a widespread dissent. China has opted to use locally produced Covid vaccines instead of imported vaccines, which some studies suggest may not be as effective. Therefore, researchers warn that laxity in virus prevention methods could have significant consequences. China has not requested vaccines from the United States, the White House claimed earlier in the week. Haines added that North Korea has acknowledged that China is less likely to hold it responsible for what it called the "extraordinary" number of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang this year. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week that his country aspires to have the most powerful nuclear force in the world in a record year for missile testing. Admiral John Aquilino, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a later panel that China had no reason to coerce any nation, including North Korea, that was causing problems for the US . argue quite differently that it is in their strategy to solve these problems. Although he acknowledged that China has significant influence over North Korea regarding its weapons testing, he expressed pessimism about Beijing doing anything constructive to settle the region.

