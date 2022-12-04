Trust my ‘friend’ Modi to bring us together, Macron says as India takes over G20 presidency | world news

New Delhi: As India takes over the presidency of the G20, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday December 4, 2022 that he trusted his “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring us together.

“One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together to build peace and a more sustainable world,” Macron said in a tweet. .

A land.

A family.

A future. India took over the presidency of #G20India!

Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 3, 2022

As India officially assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said the country would strive to further promote unity, inspired by the theme “One Land, One Family, One Future” and listed the terror, climate change and the pandemic as the biggest challenges. which can be fought better together.

India’s G20 priorities will be set in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the South, whose voice is often ignored, he said in an article in several newspapers and also published on its website.

India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, he added.

“Let us unite to make India’s G20 Presidency one of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centered globalization,” Prime Minister Modi noted.

The country looks forward to working to encourage sustainable lifestyles, depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, among other topics, the prime minister said.

Today, as India begins its presidency of the G-20, I have written some thoughts on how we want to work in the coming year based on an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive in advancing the global good. #G20India

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Heads of State/Government level is scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).

Together, they represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.