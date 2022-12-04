President highlights five issues related to 2024 concurrent elections

TIMIKA | Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has highlighted five things that must concern all levels of the General Election Commission (KPU) in the context of preparing for the implementation of the stages of simultaneous general elections (elections) in 2024.

This directive was conveyed by the President during the National Consolidation Meeting as part of the preparation for the implementation of the 2024 concurrent election stages, at the Beach City Entertainment Center, Ancol, Jakarta on Friday (02/12/2022 ) morning.

We must make the best use of the remaining time to increase the technical capacity for the preparation of elections, to correct the existing shortcomings, to correct the problems that we need to solve, to overcome the existing obstacles, to overcome the existing weaknesses. We must solve this problem immediately together”, said the president quoted by Setkab.go.id, Sunday (12/04/2022).

Then also build the innovation so that the elections are of better quality, so that the process and the results receive broad support from the community.

Five things highlighted by the President, namely,

First, the President pointed out that all activities at all stages of the election have technical arrangements.

It is important. Each stage must have a clear legal corridor. It is important to anticipate and also overcome various problems that will arise, he said.

Second, the President reminded all KPU staff that technical issues related to the holding of elections can become political issues. For this reason, he ordered that logistics facilities and infrastructure be prepared in detail and that purchases be made in sufficient quantities and at the right time.

We must prepare for this condition. Don’t let lack of preparation cause chaos on the pitch later. These little things, if we don’t follow them and solve them in detail, can become problems on the ground and become turmoil on the ground. Other than that, it’s important to be efficient and transparent to keep everything open, the president said.

Third, the President encouraged the strengthening of human resources (HR) at each stage of the election. The President requested that all stages of implementation, from the lowest to the highest, be equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills and other capabilities, so that all devices and officers can function properly.

All levels of the KPU must realize the magnitude and importance of their task to protect the democratic party of our nation. A precious time to demonstrate commitment and integrity, show dedication and best ability for the future of our nation and our country, he said.

Fourth, the Head of State recalled that the upcoming elections in 2024 will take place under uncertain global economic conditions, so all parties, including election organizers, must have the same feelings about this.

The 2024 elections will be held in a global economic environment filled with gloom, hardship and uncertainty, amid us working hard to continue to revive our economy. “Therefore, I entrust the KPU to work efficiently, to use its budget prudently and efficiently, to set the necessary priority scales,” he stressed.

Finally, President Joko Widodo asked the KPU to strengthen the political education of candidates and the public.

From the beginning, he called on election participants to conduct peaceful elections, honest elections, elections with integrity and to reject dishonorable actions that undermine democracy: spreading slander, spreading hate speech, monetary policy and others. We must push for quality campaigns that feed our democracy, optimize the use of information technology, favor the politics of argument over ideas, not the politics of pitting one against another, he said. he concluded.