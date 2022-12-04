



Jakarta – In commemoration of the 77th PUPR Service Day, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) held a commemoration ceremony for the 77th Public Works Service Day with the theme, 77 Years of PUPR Service Building with liveliness the nation at Sapta Taruna Field, Ministry of PUPR, Saturday (3/12). The Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, who acted as the ceremonial inspector, said that in commemoration of the 77th day of service of PUPR, the staff of PUPR must continue to maintain public trust. One thing we can feel from the various efforts we have made is the growing public confidence in us. Efforts to build trust are not born from momentary efforts, but are the result of hard work and continuous improvement efforts. Maintaining public trust, once we have a matter of trust, it will be very difficult to restore that trust. Protecting the PUPR logo, maintaining the good reputation of the institution, maintaining credibility that the public trusts, Minister Basuki said. In his address, Minister Basuki also shared the achievements of the PUPR Ministry in carrying out a special mission by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to support several international programs in the country. Starting with the support of the Indonesian Presidency to the G20 summit in Bali, the renovation of the TMII, the arrangement of the Labuan Bajo region to host the 2023 ASEAN summit and the arrangement of the Mandalika region for the organization of the MotoGP 2022 event. In addition, the Ministry of PUPR continues to develop infrastructure which is a strategic program and a national priority, such as dams, toll roads, irrigation, drinking water supply systems and the One Million program Houses in 2022. We will soon complete 9 dams, 167 km of new toll roads in 13 sections that we can operate, 75,000 hectares of new irrigation networks and 230,000 hectares of rehabilitation of irrigation networks that we can complete. In addition, 3 large SPAMs will soon be activated, and 7 cross-border posts (PLBN) will soon be open. The construction of houses, both apartments, special houses, as well as self-sufficient houses and support for public service infrastructure for subsidized housing, also approached the goal of one million houses, a explained Minister Basuki. The commemoration of the 77th day of service PUPR is also an impetus for the entire extended family of the PUPR ministry to continue to increase values ​​and enthusiasm to maintain cohesion, discipline, militancy, dedication and sportsmanship in the work. On this occasion, Minister Basuki appreciated the performance of all the staff of the PUPR and all the working partners who contributed to the realization of the infrastructure works. Once again, I would like to thank all the people of PUPR and our partners for completing the work on time and very well, said Minister Basuki. During the 77th PUPR Day of Service Commemoration Ceremony, the Satyalacana Karya Satya Award was also presented, an award for exemplary and outstanding young employees of the PUPR Ministry, as well as awards for supporting partners the Ministry of PUPR in carrying out infrastructure development. Also present at this ceremony were all middle and primary managers of the Ministry of PUPR as well as representatives of PUPR staff from each organizational unit that participated in the ceremony. (May) Was the information above helpful enough? PUPR Office of the Ministry of Public Communication Facebook: Minister of Public Works and Human Settlements Twitter: @kemenpu Instagram: ministry of education pr Youtube: kemenpu

