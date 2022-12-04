Imran Khan tells PTI lawmakers to prepare for elections, says Fawad Ch





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that party leader Imran Khan advised all party lawmakers to return to their constituencies and prepare for elections.

The Senior Vice President of the PTI said they would waste no more time and call elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The PDM would continue to contest the elections but it would waste no more time, Fawad said.

The former information minister added that Khan had advised all PTI candidates to return to their constituencies and start preparing for the elections. National Assembly elections would be held later if the government did not call general polls, but the PTI would opt for polls in Punjab and KP as soon as possible.

In an interview with a private channel on Saturday, PTI leader Imran Khan expressed his willingness to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to hold presidential elections. by the end of March next year.

Khan said: “If they are ready for elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to organize polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.

He added that his party would not agree on a date after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

“How long are they going to take to decide? They have to say yes or no. We have already decided,” the former prime minister said, stressing his conditional stance on talks with the government on the election date.

“If they [government] want, we can talk to them about when the elections can be held. It is impossible for an election to take place after the budget,” he said, adding that the government would bring the country down this way.

“Do they want polls to be held in 66% of the country and then hold a general election? Khan questioned, suggesting they announce the election date soon.

Commenting on the PTI’s power in Punjab, the former prime minister said the “game” was no longer in the hands of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, while Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stood with the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/04-Dec-2022/imran-khan-tells-pti-lawmakers-to-prepare-for-elections-says-fawad-ch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos