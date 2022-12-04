Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept COVID vaccines from West despite mass protests: US Intel





US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines (DNI) said there was no threat to the Communist Party regime and Xi Jinping’s regime, despite recent protests in China. April Haines was speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California. One of the main reasons why China still has Covid restrictions, unlike most other countries, is the fact that Chinese vaccines are not equally effective against all strains. This has led many to wonder why the West is not providing vaccines to China. The US director of national intelligence has said China does not want to import vaccines, even though the side consequence of vaccine ineffectiveness is widespread protests. Xi Jinping “doesn’t want to take a better vaccine from the West and instead relies on a vaccine in China that just isn’t as effective against Omicron,” Haines said. China has touted its local vaccines as a matter of national pride, importing vaccines will be a form of admission that vaccines are not effective. It is not only Western vaccines that are effective, other countries, such as India, have developed their own vaccines. These vaccines have proven to be extremely effective in different clinical trials consistently and hence India has no Covid restrictions. The origins and purpose of the DNI The Director of United States National Intelligence (DNI) is the head of the United States’ intelligence community and the principal adviser to the President, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters. The DNI was created in December 2004 by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act, which was passed in response to the September 11 attacks and was intended to improve coordination and communication between the various intelligence agencies of the US government. As head of the U.S. intelligence community, the DNI is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of various intelligence agencies, such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), among others. The DNI not only serves as an advisor to the President, but also to the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters. The DNI is responsible for presenting to the President the President’s Daily Brief, which is a summary of the most important intelligence information for that day. Additionally, the DNI is responsible for ensuring that intelligence agencies are able to effectively share information and resources, and to protect the intelligence community from security threats.

