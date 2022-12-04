Rapimnas 2022 holds, this is Jokowi’s message to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Government and entrepreneurs need to create synergy, especially those led by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the National Leadership Meeting 2022 (Rapimnas) of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which took place, Friday (2/12 /2022) at Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta. This is the second rapimnas held in the era of leadership Arsjad-Rasjid as President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Rapimnas is held once a year as a mandate of the National Conference as well as an effort to make this happen Indonesian Chamber of Commerce lodge businessman inclusive and collaborative for all entrepreneurs, big or small. At Rapimnas II, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry carries the theme “Strong Chamber of Commerce, Strong SMEs, Strong Regional and National Economy, Indonesia Forward”. This Rapimnas focuses on strengthening national and regional economic foundations by encouraging and empowering MSMEs as one of the pillars of the national economy.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, stressed in his speech that optimism must continue to reverberate, especially in terms of the national economy. Jokowi said, the general manager IMF Kristalina Georgieva said Indonesia was a bright spot in a situation of global uncertainty as it was able to control inflation at 5.7%, when the global average was already above 12%.

Indonesia is considered to have great potential and power that other countries do not have. Indonesia is geographically located on global trade routes, rich in natural resources (SDA), has the added bonus of a young productive workforce. “This needs to be managed and used as optimally as possible to achieve Indonesia Gold 2045,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the international world’s confidence in Indonesia is growing. This is an important impetus for Indonesia to build a large, comprehensive and integrated economic ecosystem. Mainly related to electric cars thanks to Indonesia’s nickel and bauxite wealth.

Jokowi asked the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to formulate roadmap related to business economics, namely the roadmap of goals and visions that will lead Indonesia to economic progress and prosperity for the people. Roadmap or a clear Kadin Indonesia roadmap will help the government to create policies or regulations that will support economic and industrial growth, especially for the involvement of local entrepreneurs and MSMEs who are indeed encouraged to enter supply chains. industrial and global supplies.

On the same occasion, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said that the role of MSMEs should continue to be encouraged as they are the backbone of the economy. Indonesian. He called on the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to play a more active role in strengthening Indonesian MSMEs, especially with regard to the assistance program between large entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

“It has been tested in various crises to be able to survive and even become a support for our economy in times of crisis. One of the programs launched by Kadin Indonesia, the Inclusive Closed Loop partnership program, can grow and advance MSMEs” , Luhut said.

He said endorsement and investment was one of the key factors in Indonesia’s progress. Thanks to the help of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the realization of investments, especially FDI, continues to increase. This will strengthen the downstream program that boosts export performance and encourages the growth of the processing industry and can help local governments and MSMEs to engage in industrial supply chain activities.

Luhut assesses the need for synergy between government and entrepreneurs, especially those initiated and driven by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kadin Indonesia, as a strategic partner of the government, must play this central role.

If Indonesia’s potential is used properly, it is believed that it can easily attract investment. “Therefore, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is requested to assist the government in strengthening MSMEs and planning for wider use of domestic products,” Luhut said.

Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arsjad Rasjid said the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry really appreciates the measures taken by the government to maintain the economic growth which continues to grow amidst the economic downturn. global. “Kadin Indonesia and business stakeholders are ready to work together, supporting the government to continue strengthening the country’s economy,” Arsjad said.

This is done in an inclusive, collaborative and progressive spirit to meet all challenges that will arise in the future and maintain national political and economic stability. Kadin Indonesia plays a central role in the Indonesian economy by encouraging the government and the business community to collaborate in implementing the principles of a more inclusive economy, one of which is through the development and empowerment of MSMEs so that they can be more advanced and move up in class.

Arsjad said that one of Kadin Indonesia’s efforts to help MSMEs upgrade was through the Inclusive Partnership Movement for MSME Classes that was inaugurated. Jokowi last October. “Kadin Indonesia has also created a digital platform for MSMEs called Wikiwirausaha.id which helps MSMEs find partners, market access and funding,” he said.

Kadin Indonesia is committed to realizing this grand vision Indonesia Gold 2045 by making a roadmap for multi-sector enterprises which is one of the priority work programs of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2023. Roadmap This is structured so that all efforts, programs and initiatives can be better coordinated and directed and involve many stakeholders to create an inclusive strategy.

“It is hoped that through Indonesia Incorporated, there will be many initiatives and collaborations between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the government to achieve the successful Indonesian Chairmanship of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2023” , Arsjad said.

He said this rapimnas is a way for all levels of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to unite milestones and goals in preparing a concrete work program. The goal is none other than to realize the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045, an advanced and prosperous Indonesia. In Rapimnas Kadin In 2022, there was also a signing between Kadin Indonesia and several institutions or companies, namely LKPP, Indosat, Attorney General’s Office, Police, BNPT and BSSN.